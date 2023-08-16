Trump Lawyer On Georgia Case Has Eyebrow-Raising Tie To Prosecutor Fani Willis

Drew Findling, one of the attorneys defending Donald Trump against charges of racketeering to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, donated to the campaign of the district attorney who brought the fourth indictment against the former president, Rolling Stone reported Tuesday. Findling also donated to President Joe Biden’s winning campaign.

Findling gave $1,440 to Fani Willis’ successful Democratic primary bid for Fulton County DA in July 2020, the outlet wrote, citing data from the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission. Meanwhile, he donated $8,400 for Biden’s White House bid.

In the past, Findling had criticized Trump publicly, calling him “pathetic” and some of his statements “racist” and “cruel.” But when the Georgia investigation was steaming forward after Findling’s hiring in August 2022, he deemed the probe “politically driven persecution.”

He told Insider at the time that differing political views do not stand in the way of him offering a vigorous defense against “wrongful investigations.”

Drew Findling and Donald Trump.

Drew Findling and Donald Trump.

Findling has previously represented celebrities like Cardi B and Gucci Mane, but working on behalf of a controversial former president has proved difficult at times. He’s been put on the hot seat over the evidence against Trump in some TV appearances this year.

HuffPost has reached out to Findling for comment.

Related...