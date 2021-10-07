Trump lawyer instructs Mark Meadows, Steve Bannon, and other former advisors not to comply with Jan. 6 subpoenas: report

Donald Trump Oliver Contreras/Getty Images

The Trump legal team is telling former aides not to comply with the House Jan. 6 investigation.

A Trump attorney instructed them not to comply with subpoenas, per the Washington Post.

Those involved include Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, and Kash Patel.

A letter from the Trump legal team instructs former advisors and aides not to comply with subpoenas issued by the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, according to the Washington Post.

The letter from a Trump attorney cites "executive and other privileges, including among others the presidential communications, deliberative process, and attorney-client privileges" as justification for the cadre of MAGA loyalists not testifying or handing over records.

Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, and Kash Patel are among the former Trump advisors to be subpoenaed by the House.

Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich told the Post in a statement that the records request is "outrageously broad" and "lacks both legal precedent and legislative merit."

"Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of President Trump and his administration, but also on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our nation," Budowich said, according to the Post.

Trump engaged in weekslong effort to overturn the 2020 election after he was defeated by Joe Biden. His lies about the election, including the false notion that it was "stolen" from him, incited the fatal riot at the Capitol on January 6.

The House committee investigating January 6, which is looking into both the origins of the insurrection as well as security failures that day, on Thursday also issued three subpoenas for testimony and records from Ali Abdul Akbar, also known as Ali Alexander, Nathan Martin, and the Stop the Steal, LLC.

Alexander and Martin are "connected to permit applications for the rally," the committee said in a statement, and Stop the Steal was an organization affiliated with the pro-Trump rally in Washington, DC, on January 6 that shared the same name.

"The rally on the Capitol grounds on January 6th, like the rally near the White House that day, immediately preceded the violent attack on the seat of our democracy. Over the course of that day, demonstrations escalated to violence and protestors became rioters," Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the chairman of the select committee, said in a statement. "The Select Committee needs to understand all the details about the events that came before the attack, including who was involved in planning and funding them. We expect these witnesses to cooperate fully with our probe."

