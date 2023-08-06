Trump lawyer reacts to former president calling Jack Smith 'deranged'

TheStreet.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis does not believe in diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. "These concepts are in no way inclusive and instead force exclusion and division within higher education, and do not in any way contribute to learning or knowledge," the governor's office said in a news release before a roundtable event DeSantis hosted. "In Florida, we are not going to back down to the woke mob, and we will expose the scams they are trying to push onto students across the country," said DeSantis in a news release.