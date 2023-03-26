Trump Lawyer Says Former President’s Post Attacking Bragg Was ‘Ill Advised’

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Donald Trump, said the former president’s recent social media post attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was “ill-advised.”

“I’m not his social media consultant,” Tacopina said during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press.“I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up and he quickly took down when he realized the rhetoric and the folder that was attached to it.”

Trump shared an article on Truth Social featuring an image of himself with a baseball bat next to an image of Bragg’s head. The former president later deleted that post.

Meet the Press host Chuck Todd noted that while Trump had deleted that post, he had left up other posts attacking Bragg, including one from Thursday where he called the prosecutor an “animal.” Trump also warned on Friday there could be “potential death and destruction” if he is arrested.

“I’m not going to defend or condemn anything regarding social media. That’s not what I do,” Tacopina said. “I don’t have anything to do… I’m not a Trump PR person. I’m a litigator and a lawyer, and I’m talking about this case in Manhattan.”

He said the case “would not be brought for anyone other than Donald Trump.”

A Manhattan grand jury is considering a potential indictment of Trump over his alleged involvement with a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Reports indicate prosecutors plan to indict Trump for falsifying business records in relation to the hush money payments, which is a misdemeanor offense. If they can prove that a second crime was concealed or committed, prosecutors will likely seek to upgrade the offense to a Class E Felony.

Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen claimed Trump and his company falsely identified payments reimbursing Cohen for the $130,000 in hush money as legal expenses, helping conceal the purpose of the payments. Cohen claims Trump was aware of the misleading record keeping.

More from National Review