Trump lawyer Sidney Powell sued for $1.3bn for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems

(Independent)
(Independent)

Dominion Voting Systems is suing Donald Trump's former lawyer Sidney Powell for $1.3bn claiming she defamed the company with conspiracy theories in the weeks after the election.

Ms Powell - who became notable for saying her lawsuits challening the election were akin to "releasing the Kraken" and for spreading conspiracy theories - made Dominion Voting Systems the center of her legal challenges to the 2020 election results.

The lawyer claimed that agents from Iran and China had compromised Dominion's voting machines so that they would change Trump supporters' votes to votes for Joe Biden.

She also claimed that deceased Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez had some influence over the alleged software that would one day be used to defeat Mr Trump.

