Trump lawyer: Stone indictment does not show collusion with Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The charges against President Donald Trump's longtime associate Roger Stone do not allege collusion with Russia but only that Stone lied to Congress, Trump's lawyer said on Friday.

"The indictment today does not allege Russian collusion by Roger Stone or anyone else. Rather, the indictment focuses on alleged false statements Mr. Stone made to Congress," lawyer Jay Sekulow told Reuters in a statement.





