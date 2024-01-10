Trump Lawyer on Unhinged Immunity Defense: ‘He Didn’t Kill Anyone’

Trump attorney Alina Habba defended a bizarre argument about presidential immunity to Fox News host Sean Hannity by assuring viewers that the former president “didn’t kill anyone.” Habba appeared on Fox after Trump’s lawyers presented their case for immunity in federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. When asked if presidential immunity would apply if Trump ordered SEAL Team 6 to murder a political rival, another of Trump’s attorneys, John Sauer, argued that Trump could only face a criminal prosecution after he was impeached and convicted. Later on Tuesday, Habba tried to back Sauer’s strange defense to Hannity. “The real facts are so easy to win that we have to now argue the slippery slope argument of, ‘If he kills someone, will he be held accountable?’” Habba said. “He didn’t kill anyone. He didn’t cause an insurrection. He didn’t get charged for it. But they’re using hypotheticals to frighten America.”

Read it at Mediaite

Read more at The Daily Beast.