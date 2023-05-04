Trump’s Lawyer in New York Hush-Money Case Wants to Move Trial to Federal Court

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche told a Manhattan state judge presiding over his hush-money case on Thursday that he will seek to move the criminal case to federal court later Thursday.

Meanwhile, New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan declined to officially sign any protective order on evidence or statements by the parties, saying he wanted both sides to work out and submit to him a proposed joint protective order, which he would then approve and sign.

Under federal law, in some instances when a case is initially brought in state court, a defendant can have a case “removed” to a federal court if the case could have been brought there instead. The removal is accomplished by filing a notice of removal in the federal court and then filing the notice in the state court.

If Trump’s team is successful, his criminal case tied to allegedly directing hush-money payments be made to women to buy their silence ahead of the 2016 presidential election could be handled by federal prosecutors in Manhattan, as well as lawyers from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.

Bragg indicted Trump in March on 34 counts of falsifying business records for directing payments be made to Stormy Daniels, an adult-film actor, and Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied the encounters.

Federal prosecutors in New York originally investigated the case, obtained a guilty plea from Trump’s former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen for making the payments on Trump’s behalf, but never brought criminal charges against the president.

