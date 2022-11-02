Trump lawyers cast Thomas as vital to blocking 2020 election certification, emails show

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait at the Supreme Court building in Washington on Oct. 7.

Attorneys waging election challenges for then-President Donald Trump singled out Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as potentially vital to blocking certification of the 2020 election for President Joe Biden.

In a series of newly-revealed emails, part of an ongoing federal court dispute in which Trump lawyer John Eastman is resisting document requests from a special House committee investigating the Capitol attack, attorneys discussed Thomas' potential role as "key," according to a Dec. 31, 2020 email.

The communications, drawn from a Monday appeals court filing, were disclosed Wednesday by POLITICO.

A link to the Eastman documents was deactivated after House counsel Douglas Letter told the court that it was inadvertently included in its document submission, stating there was "no intention to provide this type of public access to the materials at this stage."

Chapman School of Law professor John Eastman testifies on Capitol Hill in 2017. Eastman was also a former lawyer for former President Donald Trump.

The Thomas email was authored by another Trump attorney, Kenneth Chesebro, and circulated to Eastman and others, suggesting a strategy to "frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay."

Thomas is the justice designated to handle emergency requests from the judicial circuit that includes Georgia, where the lawyers sought to base their challenge. In many cases the assigned justices refer such consequential cases to the full court.

The emails emerged after a California federal judge last month ordered their transfer from Eastman to the House committee after concluding that they were possible evidence of a "conspiracy to defraud the United States" that involved Trump.

More: Judge: Trump allegedly engaged in 'conspiracy to defraud' US, knew fraud claim was wrong

More: Trump lawyer John Eastman refuses to answer questions from Georgia grand jury

U.S. District Judge David Carter said the emails were used to press false claims of voter fraud in Georgia even though "President Trump knew" that his assertions about voter fraud were wrong.

Story continues

"The Court finds that these emails are sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States," the judge concluded, triggering Eastman's appeal.

Another Dec. 31, 2020 email disclosed by POLITICO Tuesday included a communication from Eastman in which he expressed deep concern about having Trump vouch for false claims related to an election challenge in Georgia.

"I have no doubt that an aggressive DA (district attorney) or US Atty someplace will go after both the president and his lawyers once all the dust settles on this," the attorney wrote to fellow attorneys.

The reference to Thomas, meanwhile, recalled election-related concerns raised about the justice's wife.

Conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, walks during a break in a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, at Thomas P. O'Neill Jr. House Office Building, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Washington. The committee has for months sought an interview with Thomas in an effort to know more about her role in trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn his election defeat. She texted with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin in the weeks after the election. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) ORG XMIT: DCMC113

In September, the House investigating committee interviewed Ginni Thomas, who repeated claims that the 2020 election was stolen, despite a lack of evidence.

After the interview, her lawyer issued a statement saying Thomas answered the committee's questions, voiced her concerns about election fraud and condemned the violence of Jan. 6.

"As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas has significant concerns about fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election," the attorney said. "Beyond that, she played no role in any events after the 2020 election results."

Contributing: Bart Jansen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump lawyers cast Clarence Thomas as vital to blocking certification