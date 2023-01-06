Trump Lawyers Face Possible Sanctions in NY Civil Fraud Case

(Bloomberg) -- The judge overseeing New York state’s civil fraud suit against Donald Trump and his sprawling real-estate company warned he may hit the former president’s lawyers with sanctions for seeking dismissal based on legal arguments that were already rejected earlier in the case.

Lawyers for Trump and the Trump Organization have argued the $250 million suit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James should be tossed out for a variety of reasons, including that she lacks legal standing to sue and the case is part of a political “witch hunt” against the former president.

But in a letter to the lawyers on Wednesday, New York state court Justice Arthur Engoron said they raised the same arguments in their failed effort to challenge a preliminary injunction against Trump and his company, which resulted in a court-appointed monitor overseeing some aspects of the business while the case proceeds.

“This court is considering imposing sanctions for frivolous litigation against attorneys from Habba Madaio & Associates LLP; Continental PLLC; and Robert & Robert PLLC, for setting forth the same legal arguments that this court previously rejected,” Engoron said in the letter.

Lawyers from all three firms responded Thursday night, saying Engoron’s letter “provides troublingly little notice and time for counsel to respond.”

“Additionally, it is based on a flawed legal premise,” they wrote. “The court’s demand that counsel respond within a single day raises questions which eclipse that of whether counsel acted frivolously, which they did not.”

Trump’s lawyers clashed with Engoron even before the suit was filed. When James went to court to enforce subpoenas during her three-year investigation, Engoron held Trump in contempt of court and fined him $10,000 a day for failing to properly comply. Trump has appealed that order, though he’s already paid a total of $110,000 in fines that are being held in escrow.

Trump has railed against Engoron on his Truth Social site, calling the judge “a radical left lunatic” and a “partisan disaster.”

