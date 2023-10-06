Trump lawyers file to block dissolution of companies — argue judge "does not comprehend" own ruling

Donald Trump's attorneys asked a New York appeals court to halt his civil fraud trial while they battle a court ruling that last week ordered the dissolution of some of the former president's real estate empire's key holdings, including Trump Tower. According to the Associated Press, Trump's attorneys made the request of the state's intermediate appellate court to prevent the ruling on his businesses from being enforced.

New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron "clearly does not comprehend the scope of the chaos (his) decision has wrought," lawyers for the former president wrote in the 41-page appellate brief. Shuttering Trump's businesses "will unquestionably inflict severe and irreparable harm" on not only Trump and the other defendants in the suit, but also the employees and others "who depend on the affected entities for their livelihoods," they added.

Last week, the appellate court rejected the defense's last-ditch attempt to delay the trial before it began Monday. On Thursday, Trump's legal team also dropped the lawsuit they filed against Engoron as part of that effort. The appellate court has yet to rule on the latest appeal. The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who filed the suit against Trump and the other defendants, said it was willing to discuss delaying enforcement until after the trial concludes and a decision on the six remaining matters in the suit arrives, but only if the trial proceeds as scheduled, senior assistant Solicitor General Dennis Fan wrote in a letter to the appellate court. "The defendants can continue to try to delay and stall, but the evidence is clear, and our case is strong. We are confident justice will prevail," James said.