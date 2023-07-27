Trump lawyers meet federal prosecutors in election probe

Donald Trump

Lawyers for former US President Donald Trump have met federal prosecutors, fuelling speculation he is about to be charged over efforts to overturn the 2020 US election result.

Mr Trump's attorneys John Lauro and Todd Blanche met officials at the office of special prosecutor Jack Smith in Washington DC, US media report.

Mr Trump said earlier this month that he expected to be indicted in the case.

On Thursday he said his lawyers got no indication of when action could follow.

"My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ [Department of Justice] this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country," he wrote on social media.

Meetings between lawyers and prosecutors are not unusual ahead of charges being filed.

Mr Trump previously said he had been told by Jack Smith's office that he was a target of the federal investigation into efforts to overturn his defeat in the presidential election.

According to media reports, the target letter Mr Trump received on 16 July cites three federal statutes: conspiracy to defraud the US, deprivation of rights and tampering with a witness.

The letter also called for the ex-president to report to a grand jury, "which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment", Mr Trump claimed.

Dozens of top Trump administration officials and advisers have been interviewed as part of the special prosecutor's investigation, including former Vice-President Mike Pence and former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.Those who have testified before the grand jury said they were asked about efforts by Mr Trump's team to organise slates of "fake electors" who would claim he had defeated Democrat Joe Biden in seven key battleground states.

Prosecutors in the state of Georgia are also investigating the former president on similar grounds, focusing on whether he illegally pressured officials there to discard Mr Biden's poll victory.A decision by prosecutors in Atlanta on whether to indict Mr Trump there is expected next month.

In June, Mr Smith's team charged Mr Trump in a different case where he is accused of mishandling classified documents.

Mr Trump has also been charged in New York City with falsifying business records over 2016 hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.