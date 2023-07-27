Trump’s lawyers meet with federal prosecutors as third indictment looms

Mr Trump said his legal team 'explained in detail that I did nothing wrong' - Charlie Neibergall

Donald Trump’s lawyers met with federal prosecutors in Washington DC on Thursday as he braces for another potential criminal indictment.

Mr Trump said his lawyers “had a productive meeting” with Justice Department officials and “explained in detail that I did nothing wrong”.

The former president is the target of a Special Counsel investigation of his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

He added that they told the government’s prosecutors “an indictment of me would only further destroy our country”.

Mr Trump was recently informed that he was the “target” of an investigation by the Justice Department into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, including the deadly Capitol attack.

Target letters are used by prosecutors to inform someone that they have evidence tying them to a potential crime and often precede formal charges.

A rally at the US Capitol of Trump supporters on Jan 6, 2021, turned violent - Jose Luis Magana

The target letter reportedly referenced three federal statutes related to the deprivation of rights, conspiracy to defraud the US and tampering with a witness.

US Marshals were seen meeting with other members of law enforcement at Washington’s federal courthouse, where Mr Trump would be called to appear if he receives a third indictment as expected.

The US Park Police and Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department were also present at the meeting, according to NBC News.

The meeting suggests charges against Mr Trump are imminent.

However, Mr Trump suggested “no indication of notice was given during the meeting.”

Mr Trump’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, refuted reports by NBC News that his lawyers were told to expect an indictment.

The investigation is being led by Jack Smith, an independent special counsel, who has already charged Mr Trump with mishandling national secrets in a separate probe.

Mr Smith has focused on the turbulent two-month period after the November 2020 presidential election in which Mr Trump refused to accept his defeat to Joe Biden and spread unsubstantiated claims of election rigging.

The turmoil came to a head on Jan 6, 2021, when a violent mob stormed the US Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s victory.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot.

Mr Trump remains the frontrunner in the Republican 2024 presidential primary and has enjoyed boosts to both his polling and fundraising numbers following his previous indictments.

But his legal woes are likely to dominate his campaign to win the Republican nomination next year, with a number of court cases scheduled early in 2024.

He has pleaded not guilty in a hush-money case in New York and the classified documents in Florida. Charges in a fourth case related to efforts to subvert the election are expected in Georgia.

