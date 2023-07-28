Trump lawyers meet special counsel’s team over Jan. 6 probe as ex-president faces new charges in Mar-a-Lago case

Former President Donald Trump’s defense lawyers met for an hour with special counsel Jack Smith and his team Thursday ahead of a possible indictment in the Jan. 6 probe.

The meeting came hours before federal prosecutors tacked on more charges in a separate investigation against Trump involving classified documents stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Todd Blanche and John Lauro, Trump’s top lawyers in the case, were expected to make the case to Smith that he should not indict Trump in the sprawling plot to overturn the 2020 election.

NBC News reported that Trump’s team was told to expect an indictment.

Trump called it a “productive meeting” and claimed no notice of an indictment was given to his lawyers.

“I did nothing wrong,” Trump wrote in a cool-headed post on his social media site. “An Indictment of me would only further destroy our country.”

The high-stakes sit-down comes more than a week after Trump was hit with a target letter informing him that he would likely be indicted.

The letter mentioned three possible crimes that Trump could face: defrauding the U.S. government, depriving people of their rights under the color of law and tampering with witnesses.

The grand jury hearing evidence in the Jan. 6 investigation was meeting as usual behind closed doors. After Thursday, it would normally meet next on Tuesday.

There was no immediate indication that Smith might ask the panel to hand up indictments of Trump or anyone else Thursday.

Smith personally attended a similar meeting with Trump’s attorneys in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. The defense plea apparently fell on deaf ears in that instance and Trump was indicted three days after the meeting, making him the first former president to be charged with federal crimes.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors added more charges against Trump in the Mar-a-Lago case, accusing the former president of asking a staff member at the resort to erase camera footage as a way to obstruct the investigation. That staff member, a custodian, was added as a defendant in the case. Trump was charged with attempting to “alter, destroy, mutilate or conceal evidence.”

A Trump spokesperson told The Associated Press that the new charges are “nothing more than a continued and flailing attempt” to influence the 2024 presidential race.

He pleaded not guilty to a 37-count indictment in that case and faces a May 20, 2024, trial date.

Trump is the only person who has acknowledged receiving a target letter in the Jan. 6 probe. Legal analysts say that does not necessarily mean no one else would be charged.

Along with the former president, several of his acolytes would appear to have potential criminal exposure in the case including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and several other far right-wing lawyers who helped hatch the scheme to block Congress from certifying Biden’s win.

Giuliani recently met with Smith’s prosecutors in an effort to fend off an indictment by telling them what he knows about the scheme that culminated in the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

