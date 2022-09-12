Trump Lawyers Push Back on DOJ’s ‘Misguided’ Request to Examine Classified Mar-a-Lago Docs

Former president Donald Trump’s legal team is fighting back against the Justice Department’s motion to continue reviewing the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, arguing in a Monday filing that the “unprecedented and misguided” investigation has “spiraled out of control.”

Trump’s attorneys urged U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to maintain her order preventing the government from reviewing the seized materials, despite the DOJ’s claim that the hold is preventing them from making progress on a crucial national-security investigation.

In their filing, signed by Christopher M. Kise, Trump’s team dismissed the DOJ’s argument that there is an urgent necessity to examine the documents since “there is not indication any purported ‘classified records’ were disclosed to anyone.”

“The Government generally points to the alleged urgent need to conduct a risk assessment of possible unauthorized disclosure of purported ‘classified records.’ But there is no indication any purported ‘classified records’ were disclosed to anyone,” the filing reads. “Indeed, it appears such ‘classified records,’ along with the other seized materials, were principally located in storage boxes in a locked room at Mar-a-Lago, a secure, controlled access compound utilized regularly to conduct the official business of the United States during the Trump Presidency, which to this day is monitored by the United States Secret Service.”

