Trump lawyers urge supreme court to reject fast-tracking immunity decision

Hugo Lowell
·2 min read
34
<span>Photograph: Charlie Neibergall/AP</span>
Photograph: Charlie Neibergall/AP
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lawyers for Donald Trump on Wednesday urged the US supreme court to reject a request from the special counsel to expeditiously decide whether he was immune from prosecution over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, contending prosecutors lacked standing to bring the petition.

The argument from the ex-president was that prosecutors had no basis to appeal a lower court ruling that was favorable to them, and should instead defer intervening in the case until a federal appeals court issued its own judgment first.

The papers filed by Trump’s lawyers in essence amounted to an attempt to refreeze the case – and indefinitely delay the March 2024 trial date – after prosecutors sought to bypass the potentially lengthy appeals process by directly asking the nation’s highest court to resolve the matter.

Earlier this month, Trump asked the US court of appeals for the DC circuit to reverse a decision by the trial judge rejecting his motion to dismiss the indictment on grounds that he enjoyed absolute immunity for any actions related to his official duties while president.

Related: Trump lashes out after Colorado ruling removing him from ballot

The Trump legal team suspected the motion would fail, according to people familiar with the matter, but filed it in the knowledge that it could be appealed before trial and, crucially, that it would cause the case to be paused pending the outcome of the appeals process.

Trump’s lawyers appeared to expect the DC circuit to take months to schedule oral arguments and issue a ruling. They only intended to take the matter to the supreme court after a possible loss, which could again take months to decide whether Trump could be prosecuted in the case.

But prosecutors pre-empted Trump and forced him to contend with the supreme court plank of his delay strategy earlier than he expected, requesting a grant of what is known as certiorari before the DC circuit issued a judgment. Prosecutors also separately asked the DC circuit to expedite its consideration.

The federal 2020 election interference trial is currently set for 4 March, the day before Super Tuesday, when 15 states are scheduled to hold Republican primaries or caucuses. Trump, the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, has been adamant that he does not want to be stuck in a courtroom.

Trump has also made no secret that his overarching legal strategy, for all of his criminal cases, is to pursue procedural delays. If the cases do not go to trial before next year’s election and he wins a second term, then he could direct his handpicked attorney general to drop all of the charges.

And even if the case did go to trial before November, the people said, Trump’s preference would have been for the trial to take place as close as possible to the election because it would have given his 2024 campaign ammunition to miscast the criminal case against him as political in nature.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump was disqualified from Colorado’s 2024 ballot under the 14th Amendment. What that means and what’s next.

    Colorado's Supreme Court just banned former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's ballot in the March 5 Republican presidential primary using a rarely used U.S. Constitution clause. Here's what that means and what's next.

  • UK Supreme Court rules AI can't be a patent inventor, 'must be a natural person'

    The ruling blocks Dr. Stephen Thaler's years-long attempt to register patents for his AI "creativity machine."

  • Samsung adds medication tracking to its Health app

    Samsung has added a new medication tracking feature to its Health app and it's expected to launch in the US when the app updates later this week.

  • The best AirPods Pro alternatives for 2024, all $100 or less

    Before you drop $250 on Apple's earbuds, try one of these exceptional -- and affordable -- alternatives, each tested and reviewed.

  • Big Tech's divisive 'personalization' attracts fresh call for profiling-based content feeds to be off by default in EU

    Another policy tug-of-war could be emerging around Big Tech's content recommender systems in the European Union where the Commission is facing a call from a number of parliamentarians to rein in profiling-based content feeds -- aka "personalization" engines that process user data in order to determine what content to show them. Mainstream platforms' tracking and profiling of users to power "personalized" content feeds have long raised concerns about potential harms for individuals and democratic societies, with critics suggesting the tech drives social media addiction and poses mental health risks for vulnerable people. The letter, signed by 17 MEPs from political groups including S&D, the left, greens, EPP and Renew Europe, advocates for tech platforms' recommender systems to be switched off by default -- an idea that was floated during negotiations over the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA) but which did not make it into the final regulation as it did not have a democratic majority.

  • The biggest tech stories to watch in 2024

    These are some of the biggest tech stories that you'll be talking about in 2024.

  • How to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'? Where to stream your favorite 'Peanuts' holiday specials

    Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!

  • Special report: Tesla blamed drivers for failures of parts it long knew were defective

    Tens of thousands of Tesla owners have experienced premature failures of suspension or steering parts. Reuters reviewed thousands of Tesla documents and interviewed service technicians.

  • Looking for a last-minute gift? Walmart has this Apple Watch Series 8 for $150 off

    The Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm Smartwatch is a stellar deal at $249, offering both advanced features and sleek design.

  • The best high-yield savings account rates for January 2024

    If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.

  • Fulfillment is still hot, as GreyOrange raises $135M

    Amazon has been leading the space for more than a decade with in-house systems, while companies like Locus, 6 River Systems and Fetch (now owned by and branded Zebra) have struck partnerships with top retailers. Headquartered roughly 20 miles north of Atlanta, in suburban Roswell, Georgia, GreyOrange was founded in 2011 -- the year before Amazon’s Kiva deal shook the industry. The firm has landed a number of high-profile customers in the intervening decade-plus, including Walmart Canada, Nike and Swedish fast-fashion retailer H&M.

  • Existing home sales rise slightly in November as mortgage rates fall

    Total existing homes sales inched up 0.8% in November over the previous month. But home prices increased too.

  • Cavaliers in no hurry to move All-Star Donovan Mitchell

    Injuries are affecting Cleveland's current situation, but as a bona fide playoff contender, the franchise will take a measured approach to the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

  • Spill is now in open beta on iOS and Android

    It's been more than a year since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, yet we're still seeing the reverberations of that deal on other social platforms, including the new ones that have cropped up since. Spill, a platform founded by ex-Twitter employees, is closing out its first year on the market by opening up its beta to all users, whether they're on iOS or Android. Spill is like the polar opposite of X, a platform that continues to alienate users with platform policies that make the app actively less inclusive.

  • Rite Aid banned from using facial recognition software after falsely identifying shoplifters

    Rite Aid has been banned from using facial recognition software for five years, after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) found that the U.S. drugstore giant's "reckless use of facial surveillance systems" left customers humiliated and put their "sensitive information at risk." The FTC's Order, which is subject to approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court after Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, also instructs Rite Aid to delete any images it collected as part of its facial recognition system rollout, as well as any products that were built from those images. A Reuters report from 2020 detailed how the drugstore chain had secretly introduced facial recognition systems across some 200 U.S. stores over an eight-year period starting in 2012, with "largely lower-income, non-white neighborhoods" serving as the technology testbed.

  • Electric scooter company Bird files for bankruptcy

    Bird has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, capping off a turbulent year for the electric scooter company. In a press release today, Bird confirmed that it had entered into a "financial restructuring process aimed at strengthening its balance sheet," with the company continuing to operate as normal in pursuit of "long-term, sustainable growth." Founded in 2017 by former Lyft and Uber executive Travis VanderZanden, Bird is one of numerous startups to introduce dockless micromobility platforms around the world, allowing city-dwellers to pay for short-term access to electric scooters or bikes.

  • Tesla requests pause in federal racial bias lawsuit as it wraps up other cases

    Tesla wants to pause a federal agency's lawsuit against the automaker for racial bias against its Black workers at its Fremont assembly plant. The electric vehicle maker, in a filing in San Francisco federal court Monday, accused the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) of rushing to file a lawsuit in September against Tesla as part of a "toxic interagency competition" with a California civil rights agency that sued the automaker for similar reasons last year. The EEOC's lawsuit alleges that Tesla violated federal law by tolerating widespread and ongoing racial harassment of its Black employees and subjecting some workers to retaliation for opposing harassment.

  • Ex-NFL star Derrick Ward arrested in string of Los Angeles robberies, per reports

    Ward is reportedly still in custody on charges of robbing multiple Southern California businesses.

  • Micromobility.com gets delisted from the Nasdaq

    Micromobility.com, formerly Helbiz, was delisted from the Nasdaq on Monday as a result of the company's noncompliance with the stock exchange's listing rules, according to a regulatory filing. Competitor Bird -- the only other shared micromobility company to brave the public markets -- was also delisted from the stock exchange in September. The company's common stock and warrants were suspended from trading at the start of business Wednesday.

  • I tried the Ninja Creami ice-cream maker that's all over TikTok — is it really worth it?

    A big, noisy machine that can produce amazing frozen treats from all kinds of ingredients — with practice.