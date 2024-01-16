Trump leads Biden in Georgia, new poll shows

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in the swing state of Georgia, according to a poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia.

Trump held a 45 percent to 37 percent lead over the incumbent Democrat among registered voters, according to the survey. The remaining respondents — nearly 20 percent — said they weren’t sure, wouldn’t vote in the race or planned to cast a ballot for another candidate. The survey did not name potential third party candidates.

About 62 percent of respondents had a negative view of Biden’s job performance, with a slim majority saying they “strongly disapprove” of the incumbent.

This is roughly in line with Biden’s low approval ratings, both nationally and in Georgia. He ended 2023 with a national job approval rating of 39 percent, according to a Gallup poll from December.

Biden narrowly won Georgia in 2020, the first time a Democratic presidential candidate carried the state since 1992. Trump tried to pressure Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find votes” in the state, and he and his allies falsely accused election workers of fraud. Two Georgia election workers wona defamation lawsuit against Trump ally Rudy Giuliani last month.

The survey was conducted before Trump notched a landslide victory in the Iowa caucus Monday night.

Trump won by a historic margin in Iowa, securing a majority in the state primary contest. His rivals for the GOP nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, fell far behind with each receiving about 20 percent of the vote.

The poll was taken Jan. 3-11 and included 1,007 registered voters. There was a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.1 percentage points.