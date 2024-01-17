Trump leads Haley by 16 points in New Hampshire, poll shows

Donald Trump continues to hold a commanding lead in New Hampshire less than a week until the state’s primary, according to a Boston Globe/Suffolk University/NBC-10 Boston poll.

The former president garnered 50 percent of support among likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters. Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley came in second place with 34 percent support and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drew 5 percent support.

About 87 percent of those surveyed said they were either “not at all likely” or “not very likely” to change their candidate choice ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Wednesday’s poll is consistent with recent New Hampshire primary polls released last week that show Trump leading the race with Haley in second place.

Haley is ramping up her attacks against Trump after she came in third place in the Iowa caucuses, declaring the GOP presidential primary a “two-person race” and challenging Trump to step foot on a debate stage.

Trump himself has not been shy about blasting Haley. On Tuesday in New Hampshire, Trump told a crowd of supporters that Haley was “not tough enough" and insufficiently conservative.

The Boston Globe/Suffolk University/NBC-10 Boston poll is a daily tracking survey that’s released every day ahead of the New Hampshire primary. The polls consist of a two-day rolling average of 500 likely voters. Each poll will have a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.