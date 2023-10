TechCrunch

Web Summit has named a new CEO: Katherine Maher -- previously CEO and executive director of the Wikimedia Foundation (between 2019 and 2021). Maher is also chair of the board of the foundation behind the private messaging app, Signal; and holds various other board and fellowship positions -- including on the Atlantic Council and the Truman National Security Project. In a brief video announcing her appointment, Maher made no mention of the controversy that ousted Wed Summit's long-standing CEO and co-founder, Paddy Cosgrave earlier this month -- after outrage triggered by remarks he made following the October 7 Hamas attacks in Israel.