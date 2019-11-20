Trump Leads Top Four Dem Primary Contenders in New Wisconsin Poll

A poll of Wisconsin voters released Wednesday flipped for the first time and found President Trump leading all four Democratic frontrunners, after the same poll in October had the president losing to former vice president Joe Biden and progressive senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

The Marquette University Law School poll, which surveyed 801 Wisconsin residents, found Trump three points over Joe Biden, three points over Bernie Sanders, three points over Elizabeth Warren, and eight points over Pete Buttigieg.

Last month, the same poll had Biden six points ahead of Trump, Sanders ahead by two points, and Warren ahead by one point. Trump led Buttigieg by two points in October.

The shifts appeared to be affected by public impeachment hearings. Impeachment support among Democrats fell by seven points from October to 81 percent, while opposition to impeachment among Republicans rose two points to 94 percent during the same time period.

The poll also found that those who reported they are following the hearings closely are nearly twice as likely to say that the president requested an investigation from the Ukrainians, 61 percent to 34 percent.

“Overall, new @mulawpoll finds consistent, although modest, shifts in WI opinion away from supporting impeachment and toward supporting President Trump in next year’s election,” the poll tweeted on its findings.

