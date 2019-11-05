Trump leads Warren 49 percent to 27 percent among swing voters, poll shows

Swing voters are real, The New York Times reports, and they don't seem to be too keen on Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) right now.

In a new poll conducted alongside Siena college, the Times found that these swing, or "persuadable," voters — whose most common attribute is that they're ideologically inconsistent — represent about 15 percent of the electorate. The voters, a majority of whom are men, have a favorable view of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), but that's not the case for Warren, the Times reports.

Trump trounced Warren among the swing voters in the poll, by a count of 49 percent to 27 percent. In contrast, the president only leads Biden 43 percent to 37 percent. One possible explanation is that Warren is veering too far left for these voters, 80 percent of whom consider themselves either conservative or moderate, meaning it's unlikely they'll head for a ship that's being blown by more progressive winds. Indeed, 82 percent of those surveyed want a candidate whose focused on common ground as opposed to one fighting for a more progressive agenda, which has been a public source of disagreement between Biden, who represents the former, and Warren, who represents the latter.

The New York Times Upshot/Siena College poll was conducted among 3,766 voters across the six most competitive states from the 2016 presidential election. The interviews took place over the phone, and the margin of error was 1.7 percentage points. Read more at The New York Times.



