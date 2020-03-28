How Trump Learned to Trust Steve Mnuchin With His Presidency

Over the last few weeks, the fate of Donald Trump’s presidency, the global economy, and millions of American lives have hinged on the man who executive-produced The Lego Movie.

That man, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, might seem like an unusual point person to handle the widespread fallout of a global pandemic. But it’s an unusual moment, and Mnuchin—personally tasked by President Trump to represent him in high-stakes congressional negotiations over coronavirus legislation—has seemingly met it, earning the trust of both parties on Capitol Hill while so far retaining the confidence of his famously mercurial boss.

Over the past week, as bipartisan talks in the Senate over a trillion-dollar coronavirus relief bill broke down into angry finger-pointing, it was Mnuchin who seemed almost above the fray, serving as a go-between for the two sides.

“Part of power is title, part is knowledge, and part is situation,” said Jack Kingston, the former congressman and current Trump surrogate. “And [Mnuchin] checked all three boxes.”

By the time a deal was reached on a $2 trillion bill to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, a rare show of affection between the Trump White House and Capitol Hill Democrats was on display: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) pointedly noted in a Wednesday letter that he had been “working hard on a bipartisan bill with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Trump.” Later, at the White House, Mnuchin effusively praised Democrats’ work on the package and the “enormous bipartisan support” it had.

Democrats and administration officials were impressed at the final product. Many congressional Republicans were satisfied; some didn’t love what was in it; but the majority seemed simply relieved that Mnuchin was able to land the proverbial plane at a time when few can.

“He has Trump’s ear and he can steer the president,” said a senior House GOP aide. “That’s important and something he has that McConnell or most Senate Republicans can’t claim.”

That Trump—infamous for believing in his own brilliance—would entrust the fate of his presidency to Mnuchin is due, in large part, to a sense that Mnuchin’s motivations don’t conflict with his own.

In conversations with various confidants and aides over the years, the president has frequently commended Mnuchin as someone who’s been steadfastly “loyal,” the single trait Trump values most in a top official or cabinet secretary. During the 2016 presidential run, the future president would tell people when introducing them to Mnuchin that he makes “the greatest movies in Hollywood” and how much Trump had enjoyed watching with his grandchildren a kids’ movie that Mnuchin had helped finance.

“During the 2016 campaign and since he became president, I’ve repeatedly heard President Trump refer to Mnuchin as a ‘smart guy,’ a ‘winner’ who makes the ‘best deals,’ in finance and in Hollywood,” recalled Jason Miller, a former senior Trump adviser. “It is not surprising to me that the president is entrusting the secretary with what could be one of the defining moments of his presidency.”

During the course of talks around a coronavirus-related economic package, Trump essentially took a back seat to his treasury secretary, aside from check-in calls with the congressional principals. The sheer size of the package dwarfs any other modern stimulative measure. And it contains provisions that are poised to increase Mnuchin’s own power dramatically. The treasury secretary will have control of a $500 billion pot of loans to companies hit hardest by the coronavirus—which he can award to the companies of his choosing.

By Friday, that power had grown only greater after Trump signed an executive order allowing him to override a requirement that the inspector overseeing implementation of the new corporate fund report to Congress if he or she is not given information by the administration. Perhaps, it dawned on some Democrats, Mnuchin wasn’t to be trusted after all.

“If I were Secretary Mnuchin I would start thinking about another line of work because he has just blown whatever credibility he built up with congressional Democrats,” said Jim Manley, the former top spokesman for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV). “This little bit of treachery is going to have lasting consequences.”