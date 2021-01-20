Trump leaves note for Biden at White House
President Donald Trump declined to call his successor before departing from the White House on Wednesday, or give him the traditional tour of the West Wing — but he did leave a note for President-elect Joe Biden, according to reports.
It wasn’t immediately clear what the president wrote to Mr Biden, who was preparing for his swearing in ceremony on the footsteps of the US Capitol as news broke about the letter.
Mr Trump has dodged all sorts of Inauguration Day traditions, from meeting with the next commander-in-chief to attending the ceremonies in Washington.
Instead, the president delivered a subdued and final farewell speech before boarding a plane with the first family and heading to Florida.
He left out his usual false claims of rampant voter fraud, instead offering the following message to Mr Biden and the incoming administration: “I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success."
The letter from Mr Trump to Mr Biden was left in the Oval Office for the incoming president by an aide, according to Bloomberg News.
