Trump leaves White House for final time but warns: ‘It’s not a long goodbye’
Donald Trump has departed the White House for the last time as president.
Mr Trump, joined by first lady Melania Trump, exited the executive mansion onto the South Lawn shortly before 815am.
A small group of reporters and administration staffers stood behind a rope line.
Mr Trump made brief comments over the roar of the rotor blades saying it “was the honour of a lifetime” and mouthed "thank you" to the press.
He added that he just wants to “say goodbye” and “we love the American people”. CNN reports that he added: “It won’t be a long goodbye.”
The Trumps travelled on Marine One for the short trip to Joint Base Andrews, where the president will make remarks to a crowd of supporters before they board Air Force One for a final flight to Palm Beach, Florida.
Those watching the presidential helicopter say it did a brief lap around Washington, DC, including over the Capitol, before heading towards the airbase.
President-elect Joe Biden will take the oath of office at midday becoming the 46th president of the United States.
More to follow...