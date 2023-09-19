Trump’s Legal Argument for Judge Chutkan’s Recusal Is Flat Ridiculous

Former President Donald Trump has been charged with four felony counts in federal court in the District of Columbia for attempting to overturn the 2020 election. Trump asked to delay his trial until 2026, but the judge refused, setting a March 2024 trial date.

Now Trump wants a new judge. On Sept. 11, he filed a motion to recuse Judge Tanya Chutkan based on comments she made in other related cases, such as saying a Jan. 6 defendant exhibited “blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day.” On Thursday, the Department of Justice filed its reply, taking issue with Trump’s demand. Sunday night he fired back and asked Chutkan for a hearing on the question. Battle over this issue has now been fully joined.

As ethics experts who served in a Democratic and Republican White House respectively, we think it is one that Trump will lose. We understand why some might at first glance raise an eyebrow at the judge’s comments. But a look at the law and the facts proves that the judge has done nothing wrong. She should not recuse.

The statute governing recusal of federal judges, 28 U.S. Code 455, provides that a judge must recuse “in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” The test is whether “an objective observer” in the public would question the judge’s impartiality. Moreover, when recusal is sought because of judicial statements made during court proceedings like those here, the Supreme Court has warned that “only in the rarest circumstances” should the judge step aside— if her words “display a deep-seated favoritism or antagonism that would make fair judgment impossible.”

Trump’s motion says this is such a case. He relies first on a comment by Chutkan in proceedings against a defendant convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. In sentencing Christine Priola, Chutkan said of her and the Jan. 6 rioters:

The people who mobbed that Capitol were there in fealty, in loyalty, to one man—not to the Constitution, of which most of the people who come before me seem woefully ignorant; not to the ideals of this country; and not to the principles of democracy. It’s a blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day.

Trump argues this is a gratuitous suggestion that he should be imprisoned. But the context is to the contrary. Chutkan was addressing the topic only because the defendant herself raised it at sentencing, trying to shift blame away from herself and onto Trump. The primary point that the judge was making in response to Priola attempting to lay off her own responsibility was that the defendant and others like her made a culpable choice because they put their loyalty to one man before their loyalty to their country and democracy—which was true.

She noted that this one man remained free—which was also true. But her point was that this fact weakened Priola’s efforts to blame him: because Trump had not at that time even been charged, much less convicted, it was less appropriate to point a finger at him. The judge certainly never said Trump was guilty of any crime or that he should be criminally charged, much less imprisoned. Even if the judge’s statement was tinged with the irony that the alleged ringleader remained at liberty, that passing reflection is far too thin a reed to sustain recusal given the extremely high burden Trump must carry.

The second statement that Trump complains about was made by Chutkan in sentencing another defendant, Robert Scott Palmer, and is even more benign:

And it is true, Mr. Palmer—you have made a very good point, one that has been made before—that the people who exhorted you and encouraged you and rallied you to go and take action and to fight have not been charged. That is not this court’s position. I don’t charge anybody. I don’t negotiate plea offers. I don’t make charging decisions. I sentence people who have pleaded guilty or have been convicted. The issue of who has or has not been charged is not before me. I don’t have any influence on that. I have my opinions, but they are not relevant.

In this statement Chutkan does not even mention Trump at all. She names no names. She does not even commit to the culpability of those unnamed individuals, stating that they “may be” at least in part responsible.

As DOJ also points out in its brief, that is a far cry from the kind of extreme bias that justifies recusal under the law. Chutkan expressly said that charging decisions are not hers to make, and she cannot influence them. She was simply telling Palmer that his strategy of trying to blame the organizers and funders of the January insurrection was not going to help Palmer get a lighter sentence. Palmer was going to prison for what he did, not what anyone else did.

Indeed, Chutkan faced a long line of Jan. 6 defendants who used the “somebody else made me do it” excuse. Sometimes the person the defendants referred to in making these arguments was Donald Trump. Sometimes it was someone else. The “somebody else made me do it” defense does not fly in Chutkan’s courtroom. Nor should it. These were adults who make bad and criminal choices for which they were culpable. And that’s exactly what she told Palmer and the others.

In Trump’s reply filed Sunday night, the former president tries to wriggle away from the fact that these two statements do not meet the extremely exacting standard for disqualification. As the department previous noted, the bar for recusal is high in cases such as these, where the comments at issue were made in the course of a judicial proceeding, that is in the course of a judge doing her job. To escape this rule, his lawyers argue that when a judge makes comments based on information the judge has gathered outside the courtroom, the defendant’s burden is much lower—and that Chutkan’s comments must have been based on outside sources because the trials were not about Trump.

That claim is ridiculous. During these two trials, litigants were in front of Chutkan talking about Trump’s role in the insurrection, and she was simply responding in context. That is a more than ample record to support her remarks.

The statements the judge made at these two sentencing hearings show precisely the opposite of what Trump claims. Chutkan demonstrated in these statements that she understands the role of the judge and she sticks to it. Each person’s guilt or innocence is decided at trial, and only after defendants are charged, and a judge will not assess the guilt or innocence of parties not yet charged before then.

Donald Trump may not like Chutkan for a variety of reasons—she was appointed by President Barack Obama; she sits in the District of Columbia, which did not cast its Electoral College votes for Trump; she did not give him his 2026 trial date; and, perhaps most significantly, she believes people should be held accountable for their actions, not allowed to shift all the blame to others. All of this, however, is irrelevant to recusal of a judge under federal law. She should not and almost certainly will not remove herself from the case, and that is a good thing. If the issue is appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, or eventually the U.S. Supreme Court, it will likely fail there too.