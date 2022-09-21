66

Trump’s legal bills are being footed by his donors

Michael Isikoff
·Chief Investigative Correspondent
·4 min read

As he faces a major new lawsuit from the New York attorney general that could shut down his business, former President Donald Trump will have one advantage that is unavailable to most well-healed defendants: He won’t have to pay for much, if any, of his legal defense.

The reason: His political donors are doing it for him.

Recent filings by Save America, Trump’s political action committee, show the group has shelled out $1,128,020 this year to lawyers who have spearheaded his and his family’s defense in their legal battle with New York Attorney General Letitia James.

These include $942,277 to the law firm of Alina Habba, the New Jersey-based lawyer who has been Trump’s lead lawyer in the case. The total includes $207,827 paid just last month. In addition, Alan Futerfas, another longtime Trump lawyer who is representing the former president’s children in the case, received $184,743 from Save America in July.

Former President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Sept. 17. (Tom E. Puskar/AP)

“It’s an outrageous abuse of his donors to Save America,” said Sourav Ghosh, director of federal campaign finance reform at the Campaign Legal Center, a Washington-based nonprofit, about the use of political committee funds to defend Trump and his family in a lawsuit that is largely focused on his business activities long before he became president or even a candidate.

But Ghosh acknowledged that the payments fall into a murky legal gray zone. Federal law prohibits the use of campaign funds for personal use, which the Federal Election Committee has ruled covers spending for legal expenses unrelated to a candidate’s political or official duties. But there have been no clear rulings on whether such prohibitions apply to so-called leadership PACs, such as Save America. As a result, “Trump can rest assured the FEC wont be bringing legal action,” Ghosh said.

Habba and a spokesman for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Yahoo News. Futerfas could not be reached.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday accuses Trump and his three adult children — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump — of lying to banks and insurers as part of a pattern of conduct dating back to 2011. The allegations include charges that Trump and his family repeatedly inflated assets by billions of dollars to obtain loans they might not have otherwise gotten in what James in a news conference described as acts of “staggering” fraud.

“Claiming that you have money you don’t have is not ‘the art of the deal,’” James said at her press conference. “It’s the art of the steal.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James
New York Attorney General Letitia James at a press conference on Wednesday. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Habba, who together with Futerfas had earlier this year tried unsuccessfully to get subpoenas quashed in the case, fired back in a statement saying that James’s case “is solely focused on advancing the Attorney General’s political agenda. It is abundantly clear that the Attorney General’s office has exceeded its authority by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place. We are confident that our judicial system will not stand for this unchecked abuse of authority and we look forward to defending our client against each and every one of the Attorney General’s meritless claims.”

Save America, a political organization that was founded by Trump after the 2020 election, has raised $103 million in the 2022 political cycle. The PAC tells donors that “the future of our Country is at stake” and asks “all Patriots” to make contributions to aid Trump’s “fight to Save America,” according to the donation page on the website of Save America’s Joint Fundraising Committee, which raises money both for Save America and Make America Great Again, another one of Trump’s political action committees.

There are no references on the donation page of the website to seeking funds to assist Trump in his legal troubles. But filings with the FEC show that Save America had, as of the end of July, doled out $2.3 million to 19 law firms across the country representing Trump in multiple investigations, including the criminal probes by the Justice Department and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office into the events surrounding the 2020 election, as well as the New York state civil probe. In addition, the filings show that Save America has been footing the bill for lawyers representing a number of witnesses in those cases, including Peter Navarro, Trump’s former trade adviser, and Dan Scavino, his former social media director.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Americans captured in Ukraine by Russian forces freed in prisoner swap, their families say

    Two U.S. military veterans who were captured by Russian-backed forces while fighting for Ukraine and held captive for months have reportedly been freed.

  • Trump rape accuser plans lawsuit under new N.Y. 'survivors' law

    A writer who accused former President Donald Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room intends to file another lawsuit against him under a new New York law that lets sexual assault victims sue over attacks that happened decades ago.

  • New York Attorney General files civil lawsuit against Trump family and company

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexis Keenan explains the legal ramifications of NY Attorney General Letitia James's civil lawsuit filed against former President Trump and his family.

  • Explainer-What New York's lawsuit means for Trump and his family company

    Donald Trump, three of his adult children and their family company were sued by New York state Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday following a civil investigation into the former U.S. president and his business practices. James accused Trump and the Trump Organization of fraudulently misstating the values of numerous properties to obtain favorable loans and tax benefits. The company manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the world.

  • N.Y. state attorney general sues Trump and 3 children for fraud

    At a press conference on Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the state was suing former President Donald Trump as well as three of his children — Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump — for business fraud.

  • Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin appeals ban from public office

    Couy Griffin, a New Mexico politician and Trump supporter who was removed and barred from elected office for his role in the Capitol insurrection, is attempting to appeal that decision to the state Supreme Court. Griffin was previously convicted in federal court of a misdemeanor for entering the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, without going inside the building.

  • What the New York attorney general lawsuit could mean for former President Donald Trump

    Former President Donald Trump, three of his children and some business executives are accused of fraud by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

  • 'Art of the steal': Trump accused of vast fraud in NY suit

    Former president Donald Trump padded his net worth by billions of dollars and habitually misled banks and others about the value of prized assets like golf courses, hotels and his Mar-a-Lago estate, New York’s attorney general said Wednesday in a lawsuit that seeks to permanently disrupt the Republican's ability to do business in the state. Attorney General Letitia James dubbed it: “The art of the steal.” The lawsuit, filed in state court in Manhattan, is the culmination of the Democrat's three-year civil investigation into Trump and the Trump Organization.

  • NY AG sues Trump, children for 'astounding' fraud

    STORY: Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his adult children were sued on Wednesday...for what New York state's attorney general called numerous acts of fraud...accusing the family of misstating the values of real estate properties to obtain favorable loans and tax benefits.The move by Letitia James marks one of the biggest legal blows yet for the former president."The pattern of fraud and deception that was used by Mr Trump and the Trump organization for their own financial benefit is astounding." The former president’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as his daughter Ivanka Trump are also named as defendants in the suit.As well as the Trump Organization - a family company that manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the worldAt issue is how the company prepared Trump’s annual statements of financial condition over the decade ending in 2021.James says Trump inflated his net worth by billions."Claiming you have money that you do not have does not amount to the art of the deal. It’s the art of the steal." During the contentious three-year investigation, James said her office uncovered more than 200 examples of misleading asset valuations on nearly two dozen assets. In one case, she said the former president tried to make it look like his apartment in Trump Tower was nearly triple its actual square footage. "Tripling the size of the apartment for purposes of the valuation was intentional and deliberate: fraud. Not an honest mistake." James also said Trump valued his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as high as $739 million by pretending it could be developed for residential use, when he knew there were restrictions. James said Mar-a-Lago should have been valued closer to $75 million."No one is above the law." James also wants Trump and his children permanently barred from running any companies in New York... and Trump and his organization banned from doing real estate deals for five years.In a social media post, the former Republican president called the lawsuit "another Witch Hunt" and launched a personal attack on James, who is a Democrat. Trump is considering running for president again in 2024.He's at the center of a number of probes, including a court-approved search of his Mar-a-Lago estate over handling of records, and a Georgia investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. He has also denied wrongdoing.This lawsuit was civil, meaning it did not involve criminal charges.Still, James says she’ll refer allegations of criminal wrongdoing to federal prosecutors and the Internal Revenue Service.

  • Letitia James Has Been One of Trump's Chief Antagonists in New York

    Attorney General Letitia James has assumed the role of Donald Trump’s chief antagonist in New York. Trump has long dismissed her inquiry into his business dealings as a partisan “witch hunt,” painting her as an overly zealous and politically motivated prosecutor. James, a former New York City councilor from Brooklyn who rose to become the city’s public advocate, was elected attorney general in 2018, becoming the first Black woman to hold statewide office. She succeeded Barbara D. Underwood, who

  • Donald Trump and children are sued by New York attorney general for fraud

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Donald Trump, his family business, and three of his adult children were sued on Wednesday by New York's attorney general, who accused them of overvaluing the former U.S. president's assets and net worth through a decade of lies to banks and insurers. Attorney General Letitia James filed her civil lawsuit in a New York state court in Manhattan, accusing the Trump Organization of "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" in preparing financial statements from 2011 to 2021. She also said Trump, who has long used his net worth to burnish his image and fame as a successful businessman and politician, inflated his wealth by billions of dollars to help his company obtain favorable financial terms on transactions, including lower interest rates and cheaper insurance coverage.

  • Cornered by war, Putin makes another nuclear threat

    In a harsh warning, President Vladimir Putin declared that he won't hesitate to use nuclear weapons to protect Russian territory, a threat that comes as Moscow is poised to annex swaths of Ukraine that Moscow has taken over after hastily called referendums there. The Kremlin has orchestrated referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine that are set to start Friday. Residents will be asked whether they want to become part of Russia — a vote that is certain to go Moscow's way.

  • Trump calls the NY attorney general 'Letitia 'Peekaboo' James' and revives claims that she's 'racist' after she sued him for fraud

    "Another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James," Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after James filed the lawsuit.

  • Many Russians seek ways out as call-up orders arrive

    Moments after President Vladimir Putin called up 300,000 reservists on Wednesday in Russia's first such mobilisation since World War Two, a human rights lawyer said citizens had already started getting orders to enlist. In St Petersburg, Pavel Chikov said recruitment offices had handed packs of conscription papers to homeowners' associations. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the army was calling up people with experience of service and military "specialists" to fight in Ukraine.

  • The Inimitable Art of Lesley Stahl: Inside Her History-Making Career with '60 Minutes'

    Thirty-one years after securing television's most prestigious gig, Stahl speaks on being a lifelong student of journalism and the "privilege" of loving your work

  • New York AG sues Trump, 3 of his children and their company, charging large-scale business fraud

    New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing former President Trump, his three eldest children and the Trump Organization on charges of large-scale fraud.

  • Trump pal Thomas Barrack accused of being United Arab Emirates agent and trying to influence US policy for ‘power and money’

    After Donald Trump won the 2016 election, his mega-rich pal Tom Barrack started formulating a plan with officials at the United Arab Emirates on how to influence U.S. policy — and was asked to provide information about who would be tapped for crucial Cabinet positions, federal prosecutors allege. “The defendants saw an opportunity, an opportunity to use Barrack’s unique access to Donald Trump ...

  • Bill Barr criticizes NY AG for ‘overreach’ in going after Trump’s children

    Former Attorney General William Barr said a decision by New York’s attorney general to sue former President Trump and his three adult children for business fraud constitutes prosecutorial overreach. “It’s hard for me not to conclude that this is a political hit job,” Barr said Wednesday during an appearance on Fox News. “I’m not even sure…

  • 'Election denier playbook': Trump supporters seeking state office raise fears of 2nd insurrection

    Supporters of former President Donald Trump seeking to control elections across the country have raised the specter of a second insurrection, akin to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, and fears that they will help try to rig the election results for Trump if he seeks the presidency again.

  • Russia calls up 300,000 reservists, says 6,000 soldiers killed in Ukraine

    Russia will draft 300,000 reservists to support its military campaign in Ukraine, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday in televised remarks. In Moscow's first update on casualty numbers in almost six months, Shoigu said 5,937 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of the conflict. President Vladimir Putin had ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two in an early-morning television address, saying the additional manpower was needed to win a war against not only Ukraine but also its Western backers.