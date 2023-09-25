Trump legal cases tracker: What’s next

Former President Trump is enmeshed in a tangled web of legal troubles set to play out in courtrooms across the country next year in the midst of his campaign to return to the White House.

Trump is defending himself against a total of 91 criminal charges spread among four state and federal criminal indictments. Separately, he is also a party in more than a half-dozen civil lawsuits.

His trials and other court proceedings are set to overlap with key primary elections, adding an unprecedented element to the 2024 campaign. His status as the GOP primary frontrunner, as evidenced by an array of national polls, remains unshakeable.

Here is the status of each criminal case and what comes next.

Georgia election interference case

What it is: Trump, along with 18 other defendants, are charged with attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. Each defendant is charged under Georgia’s racketeering law and faces additional charges, including an array of conspiracy allegations. All defendants have pleaded not guilty.

What’s next: An Oct. 23 trial has been set for two defendants, Trump-aligned attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, after they invoked their right to a speedy trial. The other 17, including Trump, will go to trial at a later date that has not yet been set. Five of the defendants, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, are actively attempting to move their charges to federal court.

5 key milestones:

Federal 2020 election interference case

What it is: Trump is accused of engaging in multiple criminal conspiracies to stay in power after losing the 2020 presidential election. He has pleaded not guilty to four felony counts that allege he pressured state legislators, developed false slates of electors, leveraged the Justice Department, pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence and exploited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Trump pleaded not guilty.

What’s next: Trump’s legal team has moved to recuse U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan from overseeing the case, suggesting her comments about the former president during other Jan. 6-related cases “unavoidably taint these proceedings.” Chutkan is expected to soon rule on that motion.

5 key milestones:

Federal classified documents case

What it is: Trump faces 40 charges that he mishandled classified records and attempted to obstruct the government’s retrieval of those records after he left the White House at the end of his first term in 2021. The files allegedly contained national defense and weapons information, including some that had top secret markings. The government’s retrieval of the records included an unprecedented FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago property in August 2022. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

What’s next: Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys for the former president must file any motions related to section four of the Classified Information Procedures Act (CIPA) by Oct. 10. CIPA Section 4 allows prosecutors to ask the court to “delete” classified information in discovery that is not relevant or helpful to the defense. It also allows prosecutors to request the removal or redaction of some classified information that may be helpful to defense attorneys but requires additional protections.

5 key milestones:

New York hush money case

What it is: Trump made his first court appearance this year in a case involving 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with payments he made during his 2016 election he sent to his then-fixer, Michael Cohen. Prosecutors maintain the reimbursements were for payments Cohen made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels to stay silent over an alleged affair with Trump. Prosecutors say Trump improperly deemed the payments a legal retainer to hide damaging information from the public ahead of that year’s presidential election.Trump pleaded not guilty.

What’s next: Trump has a Sept. 29 deadline to file any motions to dismiss the indictment. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 15 in a virtual appearance. A trial has been set for March 25.

5 key milestones:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.