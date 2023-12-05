Trump legal news brief: Georgia prosecutors could seek to revoke bail for Trump co-defendant

After Trevian Kutti, former publicist to Kanye West and R. Kelly, posts an Instagram Live video that appears to threaten Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman, Fulton County prosecutors consider asking Judge Scott McAfee to revoke her bond. In Washington, meanwhile, forms are sent out to prospective jurors for what is believed to be the federal election interference case. The forms indicate that, if the case proceeds on schedule, a verdict in the trial of former President Donald Trump could be rendered ahead of the Republican National Convention this summer. Here are the latest legal developments for the man looking to return to the White House.

Georgia election interference

Prosecutors consider asking judge to revoke bond for Trevian Kutti

Key players: publicist Trevian Kutti, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, election worker Ruby Freeman, former Black Voices for Trump founder Harrison Floyd, Judge Scott McAfee

Willis’ team is considering asking McAfee to revoke Kutti’s bond after she was found to have posted an Instagram Live video that appeared to threaten Freeman, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

“There’s a woman sitting somewhere who knows this whole thing is a lie, who knows I never did anything to her, who knows I never … who knows she begged me for help. There’s a woman sitting somewhere who knows that I’m going to f**k her whole life up when this is done,” Kutti, a former publicist for Kanye West and R. Kelly, wrote.

One of 19 people indicted by Willis in the plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, Kutti has been charged with three felonies stemming from her efforts to pressure Freeman after Trump falsely accused her of helping to rig the election against him.

Last month, Willis asked McAfee to jail Floyd over tweets he continued to make that mentioned possible witnesses in the case. McAfee refused, but issued stricter limits on his speech than had been in place.

Why it matters: Like Trump, Kutti and Floyd have tested the limits of their free speech rights against concerns for safety among witnesses, judges, prosecutors and court staff. Kutti’s post comes the closest to a direct threat, however.

Jan. 6 election interference

DC court sends out questionnaire to prospective jurors who may serve in Trump trial

Key players: Special counsel Jack Smith, Judge Tanya Chutkan

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia sent prospective jurors a “pre-screening” form last week, the first such contact made in what appears to be the trial scheduled to begin on March 4, NBC News reported.

While the form did not specifically mention the case in question, it inquired about the recipient’s availability to appear in court on Feb. 9 to provide more information ahead of a March 4 trial.

The form notes that the trial “may last approximately three months after jury selection is completed.”

Last week, Chutkan rejected two motions from Trump’s lawyers to have the case dismissed, ruling that the former president is not immune from prosecution and that his indictment did not violate his free speech rights.

Why it matters: Given the timeline laid out in the prospective juror form, it is possible that a verdict in the case brought by Smith could be reached ahead of July 15, when Republicans will meet in Milwaukee to officially nominate their 2024 presidential candidate.

Monday, Dec. 4

After an appeals court reinstates a gag order imposed on former President Donald Trump by Judge Arthur Engoron, Trump’s lawyers move on Monday to appeal that decision to a higher court in New York. The defense case in the $250 million civil trial of Trump, his adult sons and family business begins its final week, with Trump’s testimony scheduled for Dec. 11. Here are the latest developments in the legal battles facing the man who is looking to return to the White House in 2024.

New York financial fraud

Trump’s lawyers try another appeal of Engoron’s gag order

Key players: Judge Arthur Engoron, clerk Allison Greenfield, Trump lawyer Clifford Robert, New York Court of Appeals

Days after an appeals court in New York reinstated Engoron’s gag order designed to prevent Trump from disparaging Greenfield and other members of his staff, Trump’s lawyers filed a brief Monday with the New York Court of Appeals seeking an “expedited review” of that decision, CBS News reported.

"Without expedited review, [the defendants] will continue to suffer irreparable injury daily, as they are silenced on matters implicating the appearance of bias and impropriety on the bench during a trial of immense stakes," Robert wrote in the filing.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Greenfield, accusing her of being biased against him and wielding too much influence over Engoron in the case in which the judge ruled Trump, his adult sons and family business are liable for years of financial fraud.

Engoron has so far fined Trump $15,000 for his comments about Greenfield.

Trump’s attacks, prosecutors told the appeals court, have led to a torrent of threats made against Engoron and Greenfield.

Why it matters: As with Engoron’s ultimate ruling in the case, Trump is free to pursue appeals of the gag order. By the same token, however, courts are under no obligation to take up those appeals.

Defense case enters final week

Key players: Real estate valuation experts Frederick Chin, Lawrence Moens and John Shubin, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Judge Arthur Engoron

Trump’s lawyers began the final week of their defense by calling Chin, who testified Monday that the valuations of Trump’s properties were not over inflated because they relied not on their current value but on their long-term prospects, ABC News reported.

In her $250 million civil suit, James alleges that Trump pocketed more than a billion dollars on favorable loan and insurance rates obtained by falsely representing the value of his financial portfolio.

Moens and Shubin, who will testify later this week, will counter Engoron’s ruling that Trump overvalued his Mar-a-Lago home and country club by at least 2,300%.

Next Monday, Trump is scheduled to be the final witness for the defense and is expected to conclude his testimony the same day.

Engoron has asked the prosecution and defense to submit closing arguments on Jan. 11, and has promised to issue his ruling shortly thereafter.

Why it matters: Engoron’s ruling could impact Trump’s ability to conduct business in the state of New York and may well cost the former president millions in fines.