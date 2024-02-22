Trump legal news brief: Judge Engoron rejects Trump’s request to delay paying $355 million fraud judgment

Judge Arthur Engoron rejects a motion by former President Donald Trump that would have granted him a 30-day delay to begin paying the massive $355 million financial fraud judgment against him. That means that the interest on the fines continues to accrue. Here are the latest courtroom developments involving the former president who is hoping to be reelected to the White House in 2024.

New York financial fraud

Judge Engoron rejects Trump request to delay payment of $355 million judgment

Key players: Judge Arthur Engoron, New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York special counsel Andrew Amer

On Tuesday, Engoron informed lawyers for the Trump family that he would not grant them a 30-day delay to begin paying a massive $355 million judgment against them.

“You have failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay,” Engoron wrote.

On Monday, Trump’s lawyers asked the judge for the delay, blaming James for not indicating when they should begin paying the massive fines, UPI reported.

"The attorney general has not filed any motion on notice, nor moved to settle the proposed judgment; her unseemly rush to memorialize a 'judgment' violates all accepted practice in New York state court," Trump's lawyers said.

James, in a Monday interview with ABC News , said that if Trump did not promptly fork over the millions in penalties imposed by Engoron, the state would look to seize his real estate assets.

"If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets," James said, adding, "We are prepared to make sure that the judgment is paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I look at 40 Wall Street [a lower-Manhattan Trump property] each and every day."

In a letter to Engoron on Tuesday, Amer wrote that there was "no room for further debate" on when Trump should begin repaying the judgment.

In his ruling last week, Engoron also ordered Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Jr. to pay $4 million each, and fined Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg $1 million.

Those amounts also include interest that continues to accrue each and every day the fines are not paid. Trump, for instance, is racking up $2.6 million in interest every month, Business Insider reported.

Why it matters: Trump is seeking to avoid paying any amount to the state as his appeal of Engoron’s judgment plays out. Engoron made clear Tuesday that he will not allow Trump to avoid paying a bond on the judgment, which will cost him millions up front. “I am confident that the Appellate Division will protect your appellate rights,” he wrote to Trump’s lawyers.

Monday, February 20

The U.S. Supreme Court rejects an appeal by pro-Trump lawyers Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and five others that challenged the sanctions issued by a district judge over their bogus claims that the 2020 election Michigan had been rigged against Trump. Powell and Wood are also expected to testify in the Georgia election interference case against Trump and 14 co-defendants. Here are the latest legal developments involving the former president hoping to be reelected to the White House in 2024.

Jan. 6 election interference

Supreme Court rejects appeal by Trump-aligned lawyers to dismiss sanctions in Michigan

Key players: Pro-Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, U.S. Supreme Court

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court let stand lower court sanctions against Powell, Wood and five others, the USA Today reported.

The high court did not offer any comment on its decision, which means Powell, Wood and the other defendants must pay a total of $132,693.75 to the city of Detroit and another $19,639.75 in legal fees to the state of Michigan.

In their unsuccessful effort to overturn the 2020 election results in Michigan, Powell, Wood and their co-defendants made wild claims in a lawsuit brought in the state alleging that Dominion voting machines were involved in fraud.

A district court judge ruled that the lawyers’ court challenges represented a “historic and profound abuse of the judicial process.”

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals later upheld the bulk of the district court judge’s ruling, calling the fraud claims “simply baseless.”

In their appeal to the Supreme Court, the defendants continued to argue that they were simply pursuing “legitimate election challenges.”

Powell has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from her efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia and has agreed to testify against Trump and 14 others still charged there.

Dominion is suing Powell for $1.3 billion over her false claims that the company rigged the election against Trump.

Wood has been subpoenaed to testify in the Georgia case.

Why it matters: Trump and his co-defendants continue to argue that their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election were not illegal. The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the sanctions against those lawyers who pushed conspiracy theories in battleground states shows that that might not be the case.