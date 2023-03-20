Trump legal team files motion to have grand jury report quashed, DA removed from case

As former President Donald Trump says he is likely going to be arrested in New York, his attorneys have filed a motion here in Georgia trying to quash the release of the final report by the special purpose grand jury in relation to possible election tampering in the 2020 president election.

The court filing also seeks to prevent the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office from using any evidence from the special grand jury investigation, and it seeks to recuse the DA’s office from pursuing the case. The motion asks that the district attorney’s office “be disqualified from any further involvement in this matter.”

Attorneys for Trump wrote that the world watched a special grand jury process “that was confusing, flawed, and at times, blatantly unconstitutional.”

The lawyers wrote that the special grand jury “involved a constant lack of clarity as to the law, inconsistent applications of basic constitutional protections for individuals being brought before it, and a prosecutor’s office that was found to have an actual conflict, yet continued to pursue the investigation.”

The lawyers also attacked interviews that the foreperson and other grand jurors have given, writing that “the foreperson’s public comments in and of themselves likewise violate notions of fundamental fairness and due process and taint any future grand jury pool.”

Up to this point, only a small section of the final report has been released.

“We find by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 election that could result in overturning that election,” the report said.

Last month, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney only allowed select portions of the grand jury report to be released, including a section about potential perjury.

According to the released parts of the report, a majority of the jurors believed perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses and recommended Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis seek appropriate indictments.

“We don’t know exactly who they are pointing the finger at for perjury. But I think it’s almost a public signal of don’t believe everything that anybody who was a witness in this may have said to the press,” criminal defense attorney Jessica Cino said.

According to the final report, we know 26 Fulton County residents heard evidence from 75 witnesses and we know the grand jury made recommendations on indictments, but what those recommendations were in the part of the report remains sealed.

“Ultimately, District Attorney Willis will make the decision about who to charge who not to charge, what charges to seek and not to charge, and what theories she will pursue if she is going to prosecute,” said Anthony Michael Kreis, a constitutional law professor at Georgia State University.

Over the weekend, Trump claimed that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

Even as Trump’s lawyer and spokesperson said there had been no communication from prosecutors, Trump declared in a post on his social media platform that he expects to be taken into custody on Tuesday.

Trump’s aides and legal team have been preparing for the possibility of an indictment. Should that happen, he would be arrested only if he refused to surrender. Trump’s lawyers have previously said he would follow normal procedure, meaning he would likely agree to surrender at a New York Police Department precinct or directly to Bragg’s office.

The indictment of Trump, 76, would be an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings.

There is no word on when the full special purpose grand jury report will be released to the public, only that Willis said it will be released after her investigation is done.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

