Private South African defence firm Paramount Aerospace Industries has received orders for nine of its Mwari aircraft - the first military aircraft to be designed and built in the country in nearly two decades, the company said on Wednesday. The first of the propeller-driven reconnaissance, surveillance and precision strike aircraft will be delivered this week, Paramount announced on the sidelines of the Africa Aerospace and Defence show in Pretoria. Paramount declined to name the two initial customers for the Mwari.