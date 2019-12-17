Trump protests impeachment in ranting letter to Pelosi

On the eve of his likely impeachment, President Trump on Tuesday sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a scathing, insult-filled letter calling the articles drawn up against him “a completely disingenuous, baseless and meritless invention of your imagination,” among other things.

“I write to express my strongest and most powerful protest against the partisan impeachment crusade being pursued by the Democrats in the House of Representatives,” Trump wrote in the six-page letter, salted with at least eight exclamation marks. “This impeachment presents an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power by Democrat Lawmakers, unequaled in nearly two and a half centuries of American legislative history.”

The president claimed that the articles of impeachment advanced by the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees “include no crimes, no misdemeanors, and no offenses whatsoever.”

“You have cheapened the very ugly word, impeachment!” the president declared. “More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.”

"I have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election,” he continued. “They will not soon forgive your perversion of justice and abuse of power."

President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP) More

Trump, who suggested Pelosi’s “teeth were falling out of her mouth” in a weekend tweet, also asserted that she was lying about praying for him.

“Even worse than offending the Founding Fathers, you are offending Americans of faith by continually saying ‘I pray for the President,’ when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense,” the president wrote.

“It is a terrible thing you are doing,” he added, “but you will have to live with it, not I!”

Speaking to reporters before an Oval Office meeting with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, Trump was asked if he took any responsibility for the actions that have led to the brink of his impeachment.

“No, I don’t take any,” the president replied. “Zero.”

The impeachment probe was triggered by a whistleblower’s complaint about a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and a conspiracy theory about the 2016 presidential election.

“They took a perfect phone call that I had with the president of Ukraine, an absolutely perfect call — you know it, they all know it — nothing was said wrong on that call,” he added. “To impeach the president of the United States over that is a disgrace and it’s a mark on our country.”

Read Trump’s letter to Pelosi in full below.

