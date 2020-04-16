Trump’s libertarian housing regulator refuses to bail out mortgage firms with public money

With millions of suddenly unemployed homeowners expected to seek relief on their mortgage payments, a libertarian regulator is standing in the way of the federal government using its most powerful weapon to stave off a housing crisis.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the state-controlled mortgage finance companies with a $200 billion line of credit to the Treasury, were created to ease disruptions in the market. Now, as bankers and affordable housing advocates alike clamor for the administration to tap the giant entities for a mortgage industry bailout, the Trump appointee who oversees them is rebuffing those requests.

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mark Calabria, formerly a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence, has long been on a crusade to shrink the footprint of Fannie and Freddie, which back more than half the country's $11 trillion mortgage market. A free-market economist, Calabria has even said he would not have rescued the companies in 2008, when the government seized them to stave off catastrophic losses during the nation's housing meltdown.

The FHFA declined to make Calabria available for an interview for this story. But he has publicly dismissed industry concerns and forecasts as “spin” and said it’s not Fannie and Freddie’s job to bail out private companies.

The two mortgage companies are being pressed to ensure there’s adequate cash flow at businesses that collect mortgage payments as borrowers stop payments on their loans during the economic shutdown. Under the $2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress last month, homeowners can request up to a year’s pause in mortgage payments. But the collection companies, known as servicers, are legally required to pay out funds to investors in mortgage-backed securities each month even when a borrower doesn’t pay — and the stimulus bill made no provision for backstopping them.

One industry projection estimates that servicers will be on the hook for $100 billion in payments — a scenario that would wipe out many of the companies and destabilize the housing finance system.

Fannie and Freddie could offer mortgage servicers help by reimbursing them more quickly for payments or by setting up an emergency program, as Ginnie Mae — the government-run company that works with Federal Housing Administration loans — has done.

“We are in this awful crisis, it’s only going to get worse, and we have these tools,” said Anne McCulloch, CEO of the Housing Partnership Equity Trust and a former Fannie Mae executive. “Fannie and Freddie were created exactly for this point, when there is a major crisis and you need to drive money into the American housing market — it’s really their only purpose.”

Yet Calabria maintains that forecasts of 25 to 30 percent of borrowers seeking delays in mortgage payments are over the top and flatly rejected the idea of setting up a program for mortgage companies earlier this month, saying Fannie and Freddie don’t have the capital.

Maintaining Fannie and Freddie’s capital is key to the plan Calabria has spent his year as director of FHFA carefully plotting: releasing the companies from government control — an idea that until two months ago looked like a done deal.

Now critics are accusing him of clinging to a long-held goal that makes little sense in the face of a potentially major housing crisis sparked by the pandemic.

David Dworkin, president and CEO of the National Housing Conference, an affordable housing advocacy group, said the FHFA needs to “set aside” that plan.

“Right now, we’ve got to focus on crisis mitigation, because the housing crisis is coming, and if we don’t get in front of it, it will bury us,” Dworkin said.

“You don’t put 20-30 million Americans out of work and bring them back with the flip of a switch,” Dworkin said. “Those people are going to take months and years to be reabsorbed back into the workforce. That is going to have a devastating impact on Americans’ ability to make their mortgage payments.”

If mortgage companies themselves go under, Fannie and Freddie could end up taking huge losses, so keeping them out of the game to preserve their capital makes little sense, especially when they have a credit line to Treasury.

