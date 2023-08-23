Trump likely to get mug shot in Georgia

Like any other criminal defendant in Fulton County, Ga., former President Trump is expected to receive a mug shot upon surrendering at the local jail.

Trump and 18 co-defendants are charged with plotting to subvert Georgia’s 2020 election results. The former president said Monday evening that he plans to turn himself in Thursday.

If Trump receives a mug shot upon surrendering, it would mark a departure from the protocol in his other three criminal cases; the former president was booked for each of those cases but did not have a mug shot taken.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said earlier this month that his office will follow “normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status. We’ll have mug shots ready for you.”

Trump lawyer John Eastman and bail bond business owner Scott Hall, two of the co-defendants in the sweeping case, were booked by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning.

Eastman designed and helped push a legal strategy attempting to overturn the 2020 election, while Hall’s role in the alleged enterprise stems from the Coffee County election equipment breach. Both defendants were given prisoner identification numbers and had mug shots taken. They were released on bond later in the day.

Four other defendants — lawyers Ray Smith and Kenneth Chesebro and fake electors David Shafer and Cathy Latham — surrendered early Wednesday morning before being released.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s office said mug shots for defendants in the case will be released around 4 p.m. daily to media.

There are still 12 defendants left to surrender, including Trump and his former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows. Meadows and another defendant, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, have asked a federal judge to delay their arrest pending a decision on whether their cases should be moved to federal court.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) gave defendants in the case until noon Friday to surrender voluntarily. The local jail is open 24 hours, seven days a week, and defendants can surrender to authorities at any time, according to the sheriff’s office.

