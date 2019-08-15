China says won't 'sit by' on Hong Kong, Trump urges Xi to meet protesters

Police and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have been locked in an increasingly violent struggle over 10 weeks (AFP Photo/Manan VATSYAYANA)

Hong Kong (AFP) - Beijing warned Thursday that it will not "sit by and watch" the unrest unfolding in Hong Kong, as US President Donald Trump urged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to meet with pro-democracy protesters and make a deal.

Amid growing concerns that China is considering direct intervention in the crisis, US National Security Advisor John Bolton warned it against creating a "new" Tiananmen Square, referring to the infamous 1989 crackdown on protesters in Beijing.

Images taken by AFP on Thursday showed thousands of Chinese military personnel waving red flags and parading at a sports stadium in the city of Shenzhen, just across the border from Hong Kong.

Dozens of armoured personnel carriers and supply trucks were also parked nearby.

Chinese state-run media reported this week that the elements of the People's Armed Police (PAP), which is under the command of the Central Military Commission, were assembling in Shenzhen.

China's ambassador to London, Liu Xiaoming, said Thursday that Beijing would not "sit by and watch", warning that his government had "enough solutions and enough power to quell the unrest swiftly".

Trump urged a peaceful solution on Thursday, tweeting that if Xi "would meet directly and personally with the protesters, there would be a happy and enlightened ending to the Hong Kong problem."

Washington has become increasingly alarmed by Chinese security forces gathering near the border with Hong Kong as the protests show no signs of abating and Beijing intensifies its drumbeat of intimidation against a movement pushing for democratic reforms.

In an interview with VOA News published Thursday, Bolton said that "people in America remember Tiananmen Square," warning China that "it would be a big mistake to create a new memory like that in Hong Kong."

The previous day, Trump linked a possible trade deal with Beijing to a peaceful resolution to the political unrest that has roiled the semi-autonomous Chinese city for 10 weeks.

"Millions of jobs are being lost in China to other non-Tariffed countries. Thousands of companies are leaving. Of course China wants to make a deal. Let them work humanely with Hong Kong first!" Trump tweeted, in the first clear indication that the trade deal could be threatened by how Beijing reacts to the protests.

The Hong Kong protests were sparked by opposition to a plan to allow extraditions to the mainland, but have since morphed into a wider -- sometimes violent -- call for democratic rights.

The movement represents the greatest challenge to Beijing's authority since the city was handed back by the British in 1997 under a deal that allowed it to keep freedoms that many Hong Kongers feel are being eroded.

- Weekend rallies after airport violence -

Activists are planning another series of mass rallies this weekend in a bid to show their cause still maintains broad public support despite violent scenes during a disruptive occupation of the airport.

On Tuesday, chaos erupted at one of the world's busiest transport hubs as protesters physically stopped travellers from boarding flights, battled riot police and assaulted two men they accused of being Chinese infiltrators.

Beijing -- which has refused to grant any concessions to the protest movement -- has seized on the airport violence, with state-media churning out a deluge of condemnatory articles, pictures and videos.

Until the airport protest, hardcore demonstrators had largely focused their anger towards the police, or state institutions such as the city's parliament and Beijing's main office in the city.

The chaotic scenes inside the airport have prompted some soul-searching within the largely leaderless movement over whether that violence has undermined their cause.

As some groups sent out apologies, messaging forums used to organise protests have filled with calls to support a planned rally on Sunday organised by the Civil Human Rights Front -- a group that advocates non-violence and has previously managed to get colossal crowds onto the streets.

The economy, already battered by the trade war, has also been affected with the city's financial chief Paul Chan on Thursday predicting a meager zero to one percent growth for the year.

- New approach by Trump? -

Trump's tweets on Hong Kong appeared to signal something of a change in his approach to the city.