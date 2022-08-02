Trump looms large as voters in five states choose candidates for Congress, governor

America First Policy Institute summit in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Ax
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021

By Joseph Ax

(Reuters) - Donald Trump's ongoing effort to play Republican kingmaker faces fresh tests on Tuesday as voters in five states choose candidates in high-profile races for U.S. Congress, governor and other offices ahead of November's midterm elections.

In Arizona and Michigan, candidates who have embraced the former president's false claims of voter fraud could win the Republican nominations for governor, even as some in their party worry they could be too extreme to win on Nov. 8.

Kansas voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to allow the Republican-controlled legislature to ban or limit abortion, the first such ballot initiative since the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the nationwide right to abortion in June.

Two Republican U.S. representatives who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by his supporters, Peter Meijer of Michigan and Jamie Herrera Beutler of Washington, also face Trump-endorsed primary challengers.

On Monday, Meijer published an opinion piece decrying Democrats for running ads to boost his far-right opponent after warning such candidates are dangerous, part of a risky political strategy to improve Democrats' chances of victory in November.

With an economy teetering on the brink of recession and inflation surging, just 37% of Americans approve of President Joe Biden's job performance. That is weighing on Democrats heading into the November general election, when Republicans are favored to win control of the House of Representatives and perhaps the Senate.

Control of either chamber would give Republicans the power to stymie Biden's legislative agenda while launching politically damaging hearings.

Democrats have also been dealt a spate of policy defeats by the heavily conservative Supreme Court, particularly on abortion, that they were powerless to stop even with control of Congress and the White House.

TRUMP ENDORSEMENTS

As he continues to flirt publicly with the possibility of running for president again in 2024, Trump has endorsed more than 100 candidates in this year's elections. Most are safe bets -- incumbent Republicans in conservative districts -- but even in competitive races he's had a winning record.

Trump-backed nominees have won Republican primaries for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio, though his picks lost nominating contests for Georgia governor and for U.S. House in South Carolina.

"Trump remains really popular with Republican primary voters. I don't think you can underestimate how he has remade the party in his image," said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist. "Republicans who run against Trump tend to get trampled."

On Tuesday, Arizona voters will pick between Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson, who has the backing of Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence.

Lake, a former news anchor, echoes Trump false claims that his 2020 election defeat was the result of fraud and has said she would not have certified Biden's statewide victory in 2020. At a recent campaign stop, Lake claimed without evidence that fraud has already occurred during early voting, suggesting she may not accept a defeat on Tuesday.

The race for secretary of state - the state's top election official - also includes a Trump-endorsed candidate, state Representative Mark Finchem. Finchem, who was present at Trump's Jan. 6, 2021, speech in Washington that preceded the U.S. Capitol attack, wrote on Twitter on Thursday, "Trump won," prompting a Democratic candidate, Adrian Fontes, to call him a "traitor."

Arizona Republicans will also pick a challenger to take on Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, seen as one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents.

Blake Masters, a former tech executive who has backed Trump's false fraud claims, has Trump's endorsement and the backing of tech billionaire Peter Thiel. He is leading in polls against Jim Lamon, a former power company executive, and Attorney General Mark Brnovich, whom Trump blames for not reversing Biden's 2020 statewide victory.

Chuck Coughlin, a veteran Republican strategist in Arizona, said there's "no doubt" that candidates such as Lake and Finchem will have a harder time winning in November.

His firm conducted a recent poll that found two-thirds of Republican voters believe wrongly that the 2020 election had serious integrity problems - but the general electorate will look quite different, he said.

"To win a statewide election in Arizona, you have to win unaffiliated voters," he said. "Those people do not like Trump."

In Missouri, former Governor Eric Greitens, who resigned in the midst of sexual assault and campaign finance fraud scandals, is seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate despite calls from many within his party to withdraw out of concern that he might cost Republicans a safe seat in November.

Having promised to endorse in that race, Trump on Monday recommended voters choose either Greitens or one of his rivals, state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, with a statement that simply endorsed "Eric."

In Michigan, a chaotic Republican campaign for governor will draw to a close, with several candidates vying for the right to take on Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who became a frequent target for conservatives after her aggressive approach to shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump last week endorsed former Republican commentator Tudor Dixon in the race. But at a rally this weekend in Troy, some Trump-supporting backers of one of Dixon's rivals, businessman Kevin Rinke, said they would not be swayed.

One attendee, Steve Moshelli, 57, said he voted for Trump twice but was sticking with Rinke.

"Honestly, I think his star is kind of fading," Moshelli, a businessman from Royal Oak, Michigan, said of Trump, adding that he thought the Jan. 6 committee's hearings had chipped away at Trump's power. "It's his credibility. It's starting to fade."

(Reporting by Joseph Ax in Princeton, New Jersey, additional reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington and Nathan Layne in Troy, Michigan; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • Latest primaries feature deniers for state election posts

    Republican primary voters in Arizona and Kansas on Tuesday are deciding whether to elevate loyalists to former President Donald Trump who support his false claims that he won the 2020 election and send them to the general election. The GOP primary elections for secretary of state are the latest this year to feature candidates who doubt the security of their states' elections despite the lack of evidence of any problems widespread enough to change the results. Republican voters elsewhere have split on sending those candidates to the November ballot.

  • 'I would die': People with disabilities say abortion bans could have fatal consequences

    A lack of abortion access adds to the list of reproductive rights that have been taken away from people with disabilities, which could be deadly, advocates say.

  • Cloud over Browns' Deshaun Watson not visible as quarterback makes memories for young fans

    The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback may be part of the new vibe among players at Browns training camp

  • U.S. crypto firm Nomad hit by $190 million theft

    LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. crypto firm Nomad has been hit by a $190 million theft, blockchain researchers said on Tuesday, the latest such heist to hit the digital asset sector this year. Nomad said in a tweet https://twitter.com/nomadxyz_/status/1554246853348036608 that it was "aware of the incident" and was currently investigating, without giving further details or the value of the theft. San Francisco-based Nomad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • 2 candidates for Senate flaunt Trump's endorsement on Twitter after the former president endorses 'ERIC' in Missouri primary election

    Trump released a statement in support of an unspecified "ERIC," prompting Missouri candidates Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens each to claim he meant their campaign.

  • Drake Tests Positive for COVID-19, Postpones Young Money Reunion Show: ‘I Am Truly Devastated’

    "I love you all and I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together," the rapper wrote on his Instagram Story.

  • Factbox-Key races in Arizona, Michigan, Kansas, Missouri and Washington primary elections

    The Republican contenders include former news anchor Kari Lake, who is endorsed by Trump and has echoed his false claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent. On the Democratic side, the leading candidate is Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who has built a national profile by vociferously denying Trump's allegations.

  • Capitol rioter who accepted 'full responsibility' for his actions on Jan. 6 is now writing a book from jail

    Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia state lawmaker, claimed that his name has been "slandered" since the siege.

  • Analysis: How 3 Florida Democratic attorney general candidates aim to unseat Ashley Moody

    Aramis Ayala, Florida’s first Black state attorney, is competing against Daniel Uhlfelder and Jim Lewis.

  • Bad weather in Black Sea slows 1st Ukrainian grain shipment

    The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor more than five months ago has run into bad weather in the Black Sea and is set to arrive later than scheduled in Istanbul, a Turkish official said Tuesday. The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, which set sail from the Ukrainian port of Odesa on Monday, is now expected to reach Istanbul early Wednesday, according to Rear Admiral Ozcan Altunbulak, a coordinator at the joint center established to oversee the grain shipments. Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials are to inspect the ship after it anchors in Istanbul.

  • Primaries in 5 states, Mckinney Fire rages, more storms to hit Kentucky: 5 things to know Tuesday

    Five states will hold primary elections, firefighters in California continue to battle the McKinney Fire and more news to start your Tuesday.

  • Luhansk Oblast: Russian forces focus efforts on Bakhmut front

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 2 AUGUST 2022, 08:51 Despite suffering significant losses, Russian occupying forces are continuing to mount an offensive on Bakhmut (Donetsk Oblast) from Popasna (Luhansk Oblast).

  • Dabo Swinney: No need for transfer portal, Clemson not 'catch-and-release' program

    Clemson football added one 'boomerang' transfer and lost none of the 109 players who went through spring practice.

  • Kherson ferry launched after bridge damaged - RIA

    STORY: The video by RIA Novosti agency showed both vehicles and pedestrians crossing the Dnipro, with the pontoon ferry mooring close to the damaged Antonivskiy Bridge in Kherson region.The bridge was hit repeatedly by U.S.-made HIMARS high mobility artillery rocket systems, local pro-Russian officials have said.The ferry service will act as a lifeline for many residents of Kherson and surrounding areas, but will also help deliver supplies to Russian troops, who have held the area since the end of February, soon after Moscow launched what it refers to as its "special military operation" in Ukraine.UK military intelligence reported in an update on Saturday (July 30) that Russia had likely established two pontoon bridges and a ferry system to compensate for nearby bridges damaged in recent strikes.Ukraine has also signalled in recent days that it intends to advance on the city in the near future.

  • China-Taiwan: Tensions spike ahead of Pelosi's expected visit

    Taiwan says it has a full grasp of nearby military activity, China says US will "pay the price".

  • OAN’s troubles spark questions for conservative cable news

    Verizon’s decision to drop One American News from its channel listings is raising questions about the future of conservative cable news networks that have sought to position themselves as competition to Fox News. Before the 2020 presidential election, few news consumers had tuned into or even heard of the One America News (OAN) and…

  • Russian troops on Kryvyi Rih front receive reinforcements General Staff report

    MONDAY, 1 AUGUST 2022, 07:05 Russia is taking measures to reinforce its troops on the Kryvyi Rih front. Source: General Staff of the ArmedForces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 1 August Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the Belarusian Armed Forces have deployed additional electronic warfare systems near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

  • Occupiers leave two villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast after precision shelling by Ukrainian Armed Forces Intelligence

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 31 JULY 2022, 15:26 The occupiers have completely withdrawn their personnel from the villages of Verkhnii Tokmak and Chernihivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, passing it off as rotation.

  • Ukraine attacks Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ: authorities

    STORY: Ukrainian forces struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Russian-held Sevastopol early on Sunday (July 31).That's according to the Crimean port city's governor.Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev told Reuters six people were wounded in the attack, when what was presumed to be a drone flew into the courtyard of the headquarters.Heavy Russian strikes also hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv overnight and early on Sunday, killing the owner of one of the country's largest grain producing and exporting companies, according to the local governor.Meanwhile, fierce fighting in the eastern Donestsk region continues, and hundreds of thousands of people are still living in combat zones.In a televized address late on Saturday (July 30), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ordered the mandatory evacuation of citizens in the area, which Russia seeks to control completely.Swathes of the Donbas were held before the invasion by Russian-backed separatists."The more people leave the Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill," he said, adding that residents who left would be given compensation.Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations in recent days over a missile strike or explosion early on Friday (July 29) that appeared to have killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the front-line town of Olenivka, held by Moscow.Reuters journalists confirmed some of the deaths at the prison, but could not immediately verify the differing versions of events.Russia on Sunday invited the United Nations and Red Cross experts to probe the incident.Ukraine has accused Russia of atrocities against civilians and identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes.Russia denies targeting civilians and war crimes during the invasion, which it calls a "special military operation".

  • Abortion rights are on the ballot in Kansas, where voters will decide the state’s post-Roe future

    Abortion providers and advocates prepare for America’s first referendum on abortion protections after the end of Roe v Wade, <strong>Alex Woodward</strong> reports