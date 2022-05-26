Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil investigation
Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices, a state appeals court ruled Thursday.
(Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump must testify under oath in the New York Attorney General’s civil investigation into his business practices, an intermediate state appeals court ruled on Thursday. A four-judge panel unanimously upheld a trial court decision from February enforcing subpoenas for Trump and his two eldest children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, to provide deposition testimony in Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation.
New details are emerging in the police response to the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. FOX News Edge Correspondent Madeleine Rivera has the latest on FOX 29.
Video from the scene of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, reportedly shows police pushing back community members demanding answers, some of whom claim to be parents of students inside.
Democrats’ first attempt at responding to the back-to-back mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, failed in the Senate Thursday as Republicans blocked a domestic terrorism bill that would have opened debate on difficult questions surrounding hate crimes and gun safety.
Former President Donald Trump and two of his adult children must sit for a deposition as part of the New York attorney general's civil investigation into how the family real estate business valued its holdings, an appellate court ruled Thursday. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump must also testify in the case. The judges rejected the Trump argument that the subpoena was part of a politically motivated investigation and precluded by a corresponding criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
Nearly a decade since a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, cut the lives of 20 children and six adults short, American families, parents, caregivers, teachers, and school staffers are grappling with yet another mass shooting. This week, it happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and at least 19 children and two adults died in the aftermath. It's a subject Andrea Burns has talked about with her fourth grade classes for the last eight years at an elementary school in Kansas City, Kansas.
"Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law," New York Attorney General Letitia James wrote on Thursday
The actor is survived by fiancée Jacy Nittolo and daughter Karsen, 23
A press conference on Tuesday's deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, became heated on Wednesday. Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke approached the stage, interrupting Gov. Greg Abbott's statements and confronting his political opponent about gun laws.
"Kellyanne Conway never told me that she thought we lost the election," Trump wrote on Truth, his social media platform.
A Department of Commerce investigation into whether China is circumventing tariffs on its solar energy products is slowing the expansion of solar power capacity in the U.S., according to industry and outside experts.
The 4th Circuit didn’t specifically decide if the disqualification language would apply to Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who lost his reelection bid.View Entire Post ›
Dean Knudson says he believes President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.
A passionate and tearful Jimmy Kimmel addressed the Texas school shooting on Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, beginning his monologue in a mournful and resigned manner by saying, “Here we are again, on another day of mourning in this country.” Wednesday was the first time Kimmel was able to talk about the tragedy. Tuesday’s […]
Dr. Mehmet Oz' lead over Dave McCormick in the Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania shrank to less than a thousand votes and the race will now enter a recount.
Fine denied he was seeking media attention with his posts, or that they were a threat against the president. He said they were a warning from history.
A Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission announced his resignation on Wednesday, saying he could no longer effectively serve the party because he believes former President Trump lost the 2020 election. Dean Knudson, who previously chaired the commission after serving three terms in the state legislature, said the state party did not want him…