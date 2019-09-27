Trump loses it over hyphens and apostrophes while avoiding his real problems

Readers, it is time to discuss the most compelling scandal gripping our nation this week: Donald Trump being bad at spelling and grammar.

Trump attacked the media once again on Friday morning with a strange tweet, which focused particularly on what he felt was a bad chyron on CNN. That chyron quoted another one of his tweets (this one from Thursday), where the president referred to Rep. Adam Schiff as "Liddle' Adam Schiff." (In a later tweet, he called for Schiff's resignation.)

To show you how dishonest the LameStream Media is, I used the word Liddle’, not Liddle, in discribing Corrupt Congressman Liddle’ Adam Schiff. Low ratings @CNN purposely took the hyphen out and said I spelled the word little wrong. A small but never ending situation with CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

SEE ALSO: Trump campaign says it can track your phone

The issue with the chyron, apparently, was that it omitted the apostrophe after "Liddle," which Trump incorrectly referred to as a "hyphen." He also spelled "describing" wrong, which every journalist on Twitter pointed out within roughly eight seconds. The dictionary also got in on the action.

For those looking up punctuation early on a Friday morning:



A hyphen is a mark - used to divide or to compound words.

An apostrophe is a mark ' used to indicate the omission of letters or figures. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) September 27, 2019

In addition to his grammar woes, Trump is currently facing an impeachment inquiry after it was revealed that an intelligence community whistleblower filed a complaint regarding the president's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zolensky. He's accused of using military aid money to coerce Zolensky into investigating the business ties of potential 2020 rival Joe Biden.