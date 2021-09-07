Trump loses weight post-presidency, ditches spray tan for Florida sun

Leaving the White House may be a weight off former President Donald Trump's shoulders in more ways than one, with observers noting that physical changes in the former president's appearance may demonstrate the physical toll the presidency took while also signaling future ambitions.

Trump had lost about 15 pounds as of April, and he traded his typical spray tan for a natural hue at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to Business Insider. Trump advisers say the former president has seen marked improvements to his health, upgrading his diet and playing golf frequently.

"Mar-a-Lago guests frequently comment about how good he's looking over these last couple of months," a source told the outlet. "He feels great as well."

Earlier this year, multiple leaders visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, who said the former president was "a lot more relaxed than [during] his four years in the White House," according to the Washington Post.



The turnaround in diet and exercise has raised the question of whether Trump is being groomed for another reelection bid in 2024, a possibility he has neither confirmed nor denied.

Others argue the opposite, attributing changes in Trump's physical appearance to a more relaxed lifestyle free of the pressures of the campaign trail. According to former White House physician Ronny Jackson, former President Barack Obama lost five pounds in the last two years of his presidency — when reelection was no longer a possibility.

