Trump-Loving GOP Congressman Slammed For 'Deplorable' Biden Cancer Comments

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.) couldn’t spare a kind word for President Joe Biden even when talking about his recent cancer diagnosis.

Instead, Jackson lamented that a cancerous lesion had been removed from the president’s chest.

“Biden is the cancer,” Jackson said on Fox News on Sunday. “He’s what needs to be removed, not the lesion they found.”

Rep. Ronny Jackson on Biden having a cancerous lesion removed: "Biden is the cancer. He's what needs to be removed, not the lesion they found." #StayClassypic.twitter.com/lZRuTingG6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2023

Jackson, who served as White House physician to presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, has since turned into a conspiracy theorist ― and has become known for outlandish claims such as his pronouncement that Trump could live to 200 or that the former president should be the nation’s “MAGA king.”

Even by those standards, Jackson’s critics said he went beyond the pale with his cancer comments:

Ronny's trying hard to rise to the top of the basket of deplorables. https://t.co/GKB1IuDp2r — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 5, 2023

remarkable the kind of moral degenerate this guy turned out to be https://t.co/QJNOPRkdLt — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 5, 2023

"But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you." Luke 6:27-28 https://t.co/8F68VSaNwd — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) March 6, 2023

The normalization of such vile political discourse is just such a major outlier between the US and other rich democracies. The modern GOP is an extremist party in ways that are so different from other conservative parties around the world. https://t.co/8lnozo1pHJ — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 5, 2023

.@RonnyJacksonTX looks lost and confused when he sends out his hateful nonsense. Is there someone to help him? https://t.co/3DVwcGakUE — John McLaughlin (@je_mclaughlin) March 6, 2023

Setting aside the classlessness, this comment shows how crazy the hard right's view of politics has become. Joe Biden is a totally ordinary American president. Even if you disagree with his politics and think he's doing a bad job, it's nuts to refer to him as a "cancer." https://t.co/cb4a2l9fUM — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) March 5, 2023

“First do no harm, unless it’s someone from the other political party.” https://t.co/JYOMaRs6dU — Panda Bernstein (@J4Years) March 6, 2023

it really is wild how much every gop politician sounds like clubber lang taunting rocky in rocky III https://t.co/xbTQ8mEPmy — dan solomon (@dansolomon) March 5, 2023

Dude, have some basic humanity. https://t.co/dTYy8nSqoq — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 5, 2023

This kind of ugly, toxic rhetoric from a physician is deeply disgusting https://t.co/5ohhER4anE — Denise McEwen Feil (@dmfeil60) March 5, 2023