Trump loyalist who lost Georgia governor primary with just 3.4% of the vote is refusing to admit defeat

Kandiss Taylor, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate participates in a republican primary debate on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Atlanta. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool

Kandiss Taylor received just 3.4% of the vote in the GOP's primary for Georgia governor.

She came third, losing to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp by more than 70 points.

Despite her poor showing, Taylor is refusing to concede defeat and claims the election was rigged.

A candidate for the GOP nomination for governor of Georgia refused to concede defeat even though she received only 3.4% of the vote on Tuesday.

Kandiss Taylor, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, came third in the race.

She received significantly fewer votes than David Perdue, who had Trump's formal endorsement, and incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who won by 73.7% and secured the nomination.

After the results were clear, Taylor complained that the election was "rigged" against her, The Daily Beast reported.

"We have a national data team working on the 2022 primary election fraud. More will be forthcoming," Taylor campaign spokesperson Christi Maude told The Daily Beast. "Dr. Kandiss Taylor does not concede."

(Taylor has a PhD in school counseling and supervision.)

Her approach contrasts with that of Perdue, who got significantly more votes than Taylor with 21.8%, but conceded to Kemp on the night of the count.

As Insider's Tom Porter wrote, a significant number of Trump endorsees are not following his example in refusing to accept defeat, even when he explicitly urges them to.

Taylor's campaign did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

"Given that my vote total currently lags my number of volunteers by nearly 20,000, I do not trust these election results and neither should any supporter of either of my opponents or candidates in any other races," Taylor said in a press release.

Taylor received 41,027 votes.

"It is my opinion that our elections in Georgia have become a travesty spearheaded by the corrupt, organized, willful assault that Governor Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Attorney General Chris Carr, and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams have inflicted on our election process," the press release continued.

"I do not concede," she wrote.

On her Telegram, Taylor shared a message referring to the vote as a "rigged election."

Taylor ran her campaign on a "Jesus, Guns, Babies" platform, Insider previously reported.

During an anti-abortion speech last week she criticized the separation of church and state, a principle that has underpinned US democracy since the American Revolution.

"We are the church! We run this state," Taylor said.

