Trump maintains grip on GOP electorate

This is a joint project between Nexstar Media Group and Syracuse University.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (NEXSTAR) – Manchester is home to New Hampshire’s well-known political institute and to get questions answered ahead of Tuesday’s first in the nation primary, we heard from an expert in the department.

Donald Trump is well ahead in the polls, yet still people question how. Voters who don’t back Trump want to know what his backers see in the former president.

Executive Director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anslem College, Neil Levesque, spoke about the loyalty of Trump supporters. Levesque is from New Hampshire and has hosted four presidential primary debates.

“Donald Trump has a connection with a certain segment of republican primary voters that I’ve never seen before in politics.”

Levesque’s says his loyal backers trust, love, and believe in him.

“No one really has been able to make an argument to a solid Trump voter as to why they shouldn’t vote for Trump.”

Even with four criminal indictment charges, Trump supporters have not turned their backs on him. New Hampshire voters have not penalized Trump for his lack of engagement in debates either which is evident from the polls.

“It’s a fascinating situation because he’s almost like a goal post. He’s been about 45% popularity here in New Hampshire for a whole year, despite all the indictments all the things going on all the opponents attacking him, all the money spent, still 45%.”

While the debate that was supposed to be held at Saint Anslem College was canceled, Trump is still making his way through the state to reach the people of New Hampshire. He has speeches and rallies scheduled throughout the weekend in Concord, Manchester and Rochester.

Valentina LaFranca is a graduate student at Newhouse studying Broadcast and Digital Journalism and currently interns for WSYR News Channel 9.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.