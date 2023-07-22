Trump Makes 1 Big Swerve Away From Iowa Woman's Faith Question

Former President Donald Trump dodged what he described as a “great question” on faith from an Iowa woman during a pre-recorded Fox News town hall earlier this week.

Trump, in a new clip from the Sean Hannity-hosted event, dished out a response to a woman who asked him how his faith has “grown” since his decision to run for president and who has mentored him in his “faith journey.”

The former president, in response, jumped into talk of “heartache and turmoil,” adding that he had a wonderful life before his career in politics and he “couldn’t be more glad” with his life as he swerved away from a direct answer.

“I’ve made America great, we can do it again. Right now, we don’t... we are not a great country, we are not a great country but I’ve gotten to know, because of this, evangelicals....,” said Trump, who has previously flexed “total support” from faith leaders in the state.

“I mean I know so many people and they feel so good about themselves and their family and they base it on religion – I have never had that of an experience where I get to know so many.”

Trump went on to shift his focus to the Catholic faith, claiming that the FBI has made Catholics “the enemy” and questioned how a Catholic person could vote for someone like President Joe Biden or a Democrat.

“I’ve met some of the finest people that I wouldn’t have had the privilege of meeting if I weren’t president and they’re religious leaders and they really are incredible people,” he said.

“How has your faith grown since you decided to run for president? And who has mentored you in your faith journey?” pic.twitter.com/7DtoHxCBBI — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2023

Twitter users poked fun at Trump’s answer and asked why he didn’t quote from “Two Corinthians,” which he referred to as a book in the Bible in a 2016 speech.

The slip-up reportedly casted doubt on his knowledge of the Bible as he brushed the mistake off as a “small deal,” blaming Family Research Council president Tony Perkins for the error after he gave Trump notes during a stop at the evangelical Liberty University.

Trump currently holds an over 31% lead on average in national polls over 2024 Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to FiveThirtyEight.

