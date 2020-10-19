Trump makes fun of Fauci at Arizona rally

President Trump joked about Dr. Anthony Fauci during his rally in Arizona on Monday.

Video Transcript

DONALD TRUMP: But this is all a choice between getting a safe vaccine or really a lockdown. You know, Biden wants to lock it down. He wants to listen to Dr. Fauci. He wants to listen to Dr. Fauci.

And don't forget. Dr. Fauci, what he said is, no, no. Don't close it to China. I said, I'm sorry, Doctor. You're a wonderful man. And he is a nice man. You're a wonderful man. I'm closing it. I saved thousands of lives. He admitted that two months later. Two months later.

And Dr. Fauci said, don't put on masks. Don't-- you see the thing. And now he says put on masks. And they say, you know, he's a wonderful guy. And he is a wonderful guy. I like him. He just happens to have a very bad arm.

He has a bad arm. But he's a good guy. He's a good guy. A lot of our people don't like him. I like him. You have to understand him. He's a promoter. [LAUGHS] [? What can I tell you? ?]