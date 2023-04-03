Trump makes last-ditch change to legal team to sideline 'loudmouth' lawyer ahead of arraignment

Donald Trump is due in Manhattan’s criminal court on Tuesday to answer more than 30 charges - Carlos Barria/Reuters

Donald Trump has shaken up his legal team with less than 24 hours to go before his arraignment in New York on criminal charges, amid reported concerns over his former lead attorney who appeared to publicly disagree with the former president in TV interviews.

Mr Trump is due in Manhattan’s criminal court on Tuesday to answer more than 30 charges relating to hush-money payments allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

On Monday it was reported that his lawyer, Joe Tacopino, had been demoted and replaced by Todd Blanche as new lead counsel.

Joe Tacopina publicly denied Donald Trump’s claims that the judge assigned to his case, Juan Merchan, had a bias towards him - Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Mr Blanche, a former assistant US attorney in the Manhattan US attorney’s office and white-collar defence lawyer, has previously represented Trump ally Paul Manafort.

He was until recently a partner at law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. However, Politico reported that he sent an email to the firm recently saying he was resigning because “I have been asked to represent Trump in the recently charged DA (district attorney) case, and after much thought/consideration, I have decided it is the best thing for me to do and an opportunity I should not pass up.”

Public denial of judge's bias

The eleventh hour switch-up comes amid rumours of discontent with Mr Tacopina, who has in recent days publicly disagreed with his client in TV interviews.

Most recently, on Sunday he denied Mr Trump’s claims that the judge assigned to the case, Juan Merchan, had a bias towards him.

“The Judge ‘assigned’ to my Witch Hunt Case, a ‘Case’ that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME,” Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social profile.

During an appearance on ABC News, Mr Tacopina said he did not agree with the 76-year-old former president’s claims. “No, I don’t believe the judge is biased,” he said. “He is entitled to his own opinion, I’m not his PR person. I’m not his spokesperson.”

Mr Trump’s other current lawyers privately described Mr Tacopina as “dumb” and a “loudmouth,” according to Rolling Stone magazine.

The former president’s attorneys and advisers have warned him to be wary of Mr Tacopina and told him he can trust the lawyer’s loyalty, the sources said.

In a statement, Mr Tacopina told the magazine: “When anonymous sources make comments criticising others, it reveals jealousy and cowardice. Anyone who takes a look at my track record of trial success and the results I have achieved for my clients couldn’t seriously criticise my work or my intelligence.”

Tacopina's 'conflict of interest'

It was not the only report of in-fighting. Another lawyer for Mr Trump, Tim Parlatore, undermined the credibility of Mr Tacopina live on CNN, claiming Mr Tacopina had a conflict of interest.

Mr Tacopina had exchanges with Ms Daniels in 2018 regarding potential representation and these were handed over to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office by her current lawyer Clark Brewster who sees them as a conflict of interest.

Mr Tacopina has denied any conflict, or that confidential information was shared with him or his office.

Brooklyn-born Mr Tacopina, 56, has built a career representing New York City police officers as well as a number of high-profile clients, including rapper Meek Mill and baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

He has also spent more than a decade as a top executive across several Italian soccer clubs and worked as a pundit in American media.

News reports suggest it was Mr Blanche’s representation of Mr Manafort that may have caught Mr Trump’s eye.

Mr Blanche led the successful effort to get mortgage fraud and other charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney’s office dropped after arguing they would amount to double jeopardy because the state charges covered the same conduct for which Manafort had already been tried on a federal level.

Mr Blanche was vocal during that effort in calling the indictment of Mr Manafort “politically motivated”, a charge Mr Trump has also levied at the current district attorney, Alvin Bragg, who is also a Democrat.