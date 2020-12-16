Trump’s Mar-a-Lago neighbours initiate legal action to stop him moving there when he leaves White House

Donald Trump will need to leave the White House in January 2021 (AP)

Donald Trump’s neighbours at his Mar-a-Lago private club in Palm Beach, Florida, are not excited at the prospect of him moving there post presidency and have initiated legal action to stop him from making it his permanent residence once he leaves the White House.

The neighbours have delivered a demand letter to the town authorities of Palm Beach, addressed to the US Secret Service, which said that Mr Trump lost his legal right to permanently live at Mar-a-Lago due to an agreement he signed in 1993 when he turned his private residence to a private club.

In 1993, the president made a deal that bars any of the club members from spending more than 21 days a year in the club’s guest suites or staying there for longer than seven consecutive days. At that time, the town council was assured that the president would not live at Mar-a-Lago.

In the letter, an attorney for the Mar-a-Lago neighbours said that the town should notify the president that he cannot use the club as his residence, reported The Washington Post.

The letter notes that this would avoid an “embarrassing situation” in case the president moves to the club and is then asked to leave.

But the private club has been a favourite of the president as he travelled there at least 30 times and spent at least 130 days during his tenure.

The letter highlighted disruptions such as clogged traffic and blocked streets due to Mr Trump’s frequent trips to the club.

The president’s history of ill will with the locals, such as his refusal to adhere to height limits for a massive flagpole that he installed, also doesn’t work in his favour.

The president had signed a document giving the development rights for Mar-a-Lago club to the National Trust for Historic Preservation and under this, he agreed to relinquish his right to develop the private club or to use it for “any purpose other than club use.”

The controversy over Mr Trump’s future residence once he leaves the White House in January could be a headache for the US Secret Service, which has to prepare for his security.

