Trump Mar-a-Lago property manager to be arraigned
Carlos De Oliveira faces two charges of obstruction based on allegations that he, along with former President Donald Trump and Walt Nauta, attempted to delete surveillance footage in June 2022.
Carlos De Oliveira faces two charges of obstruction based on allegations that he, along with former President Donald Trump and Walt Nauta, attempted to delete surveillance footage in June 2022.
Legal troubles continue to mount for former President Donald Trump even as he continues to overshadow the rest of the field for the 2024 Republican nomination, both in terms of polling and popularity within the party. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, CBS News chief campaign and election correspondent Robert Costa and CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman discussed the latest developments.
Australia is through to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup thanks to an emphatic 4-0 win over Canada, eliminating the reigning Olympic champion in the process.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said he has to be “a better leader” after getting into a scuffle with a teammate on Saturday.
KFC Canada is holding a "funeral" for its old fries as part of a marketing campaign that has divided customers.
"We’re pleased, obviously, with his progress," Broncos coach Sean Payton said of RB Javonte Williams.
The extremes on the left and right control the Democratic and Republican parties, defining our politics and policy debates, Sen. Joe Manchin writes.
Donald Trump is facing two indictments, with the potential for more.And yet he is not only in a historically strong position for a nonincumbent to win the Republican nomination, but he is in a better position to win the general election than at any point during the 2020 cycle and almost at any point during the 2016 cycle.
"Mix with flour during the dredge stage and taste the magic."
The superstar's Renaissance World Tour fashion streak continues.
Richard East has traveled over 60,000 miles with his cat, Willow, in a camper van. His wife moved into the van and joined the journey.
Trump supporters began lining up outside Erie Insurance Arena hours before his campaign rally was scheduled to begin.
Christopher Nolan's new biopic of atomic bomb creator J. Robert Oppenheimer has fast become one of the season's biggest films.
New Hampshire's Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Trump is more focused on "long-form speeches about his legal battles" than the future of the nation.
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
Dutch beer giant Heineken has written off its Russian business, having as yet been unable to finalize a deal to sell it, according to the company's semi-annual report.
Former President Donald Trump addressed supporters at a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday. CNN’s Alayna Treene has the details of his speech.
A grand jury indicted an Ohio man on three felony counts after he allegedly threatened to burn down a local Planned Parenthood clinic last year, the Department of Justice announced following the man's arrest on Thursday.
The US has announced a military aid package worth $345 million for Taiwan, marking the first time it will send arms directly to Taipei.
When FBI agents went to Perry County to arrest Larry Householder, they found a compliant politico, an angry wife and a house in "disarray."
“It is no wonder he is behind by 30 points,” Mehdi Hasan told Ayman Mohyeldin.