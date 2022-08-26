Trump’s Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit was just released. Read it for yourself

A redacted version of the Mar-A-Lago search warrant affidavit, which led to the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, is now public.

The document gives some insight into the Justice Department’s investigation into whether Trump committed crimes in his handling of highly classified information. It was released Friday on the order of Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart in the Southern District of Florida.

Parts of the affidavit are redacted because Reinhart agreed with the Justice Department that a full release of the document would compromise the U.S. government’s ongoing criminal investigation and would “reveal the identities of witnesses, law enforcement agents, and uncharged parties” and “the investigation’s strategy, direction, scope, sources, and methods.”

What type of case does the affidavit lay out against Trump? Read it for yourself: