Trump may have delayed sending National Guard to Capitol riot to serve his political narrative, former FBI agent says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graig Graziosi
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A barbed wire-topped fence has surrounded the Capitol since the insurrection in January. (AFP via Getty Images)
A barbed wire-topped fence has surrounded the Capitol since the insurrection in January. (AFP via Getty Images)

A former FBI agent alleged that Donald Trump intentionally stopped the National Guard from mobilising to respond to the Capitol insurrection in January.

Asha Rangappa, the former FBI agent and regular CNN commentator, said Mr Trump hobbled the National Guard response to the riot to serve his political goals.

During her interview, CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin asked Ms Rangappa if Mr Trump's decision to stave off the National Guard was for the sake of optics.

"Is that even in the realm of possibility that optics could be a reason?" Ms Baldwin said.

"I think with the prior administration, it absolutely could have been in the realm of possibly, and that's a problem," Ms Rangappa said.

"So let just go back to what we mean by optics. The narrative that was pushed by the former president was that the existential threat to the republic was Antifa as manifested in these Black Lives Matter protests, and which warranted this heavy military and law enforcement presence which we saw in DC and elsewhere. So when they are concerned about optics, what I think they are suggesting is that they did not want a similar presence for the people who were coming to the Capitol in support of the president, because what would that say? That would suggest that they are as dangerous as the other threat that they have been hyping up for some time."

Ms Rangappa theorised that Mr Trump did not want images of police beating his supporters because it would resemble the footage of police beating Black Lives Matter and Antifa members over the summer.

"So optics, to me, means is that he (was) deliberately mitigating the threat and the perception of the threat, I think, in service of this greater narrative of where the danger really is," she said.

Ms Rangappa's comments come in the wake of testimony made to Congress by DC National Guard commanding general William Walker.

Mr Walker said he was "stunned" that the Pentagon officials from the Trump administration refused to send reinforcements to the Capitol for more than three hours, citing the "optics."

On the day of the insurrection, senior Department of Defense officials Charles Flynn and Walter Piatt advised military commanders that "it would not be their best military advice to have uniformed guardsmen on the Capitol," pointing to the optics and the fear that deploying the National Guard might inflame the rioters.

Mr Walker said that the National Guard was given immediate approval to respond to Black Lives Matter and George Floyd protests last summer.

Police bolstered security at the Capitol again this week to prepare for potential violence from QAnon adherents and conspiracy-minded Trump supporters who believe Mr Trump will return to power on 4 March.

On Wednesday, Capitol Police released a statement saying the department had "obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4."

The House of Representatives cancelled its session on Thursday as a precaution.

Read More

The Latest: Congressman braces for threat against Capitol

Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol

Capitol rioter who ‘hit cops with fire extinguisher’ bused to DC by Turning Points USA

The Latest: Capitol Police say threats to Congress up 93%

White supremacists on par with Isis as ‘top threat,’ FBI director says at Capitol riot hearing

Recommended Stories

  • D.C. National Guard chief describes ‘unusual’ Pentagon memo before Capitol riot

    NBC News’ Garrett Haake details the testimony from top national security officials who describe the “unusual” line of communication between the Capitol officials and the Pentagon during the Capitol riots.

  • Donald Trump will be allowed back on YouTube when terror threat eases

    Donald Trump will be allowed to return to YouTube and post videos again once the risk of political violence in the US subsides, the company has said. YouTube's chief executive Susan Wojcicki confirmed on Thursday that the former President will be given a second chance to follow its rules, though she did not say when. The Google-owned streaming service had previously given no indication whether it would ever lift Mr Trump's indefinite ban, which was imposed the wake of the rioting at the US Capitol building in January. Ms Wojcicki's statement sets YouTube firmly against rivals such as Twitter, which has vowed never to allow Mr Trump back even if he runs for office again, and Facebook, which has referred the case to be decided by its independent Oversight Board. It came as US officials once again put the Capitol on high alert due to warnings from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security that members of the QAnon movement might be plotting an attack on March 4. The Capitol grounds were ringed with boosted security and defended by armed police officers, National Guard troops and bomb-sniffing dogs, while the House of Representatives cancelled its session and warned legislators' staff to stay away.

  • Capitol rioter who ‘hit cops with fire extinguisher’ bused to DC by Turning Points USA

    Conservative youth activist Charlie Kirk promoted buses in now-deleted tweet two days before storming of Congress

  • Why was the National Guard slow to respond to Capitol riot?

    The National Guard Commander of D.C. testified on the Hill about the slow response to the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection. We discuss with Gen. Barry McCaffrey and Peter Baker of The New York Times.

  • Capitol police seek 2,000 troops to stay to protect Congress

    National Guard troops have supported the Capitol since the January 6 riot.

  • These Vintage Photos Show the Evolution of Walmart

    Vintage photos that showcase the humble beginnings of Walmart.From Redbook

  • Capitol Police Request National Guard Remain for Additional Two Months

    U.S. Capitol Police have requested that the National Guard continue to deploy service members at the Capitol for at least two months, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. The request is currently being reviewed by the Pentagon, defense officials told the AP. Representative Elissa Slotkin (D., Mich.) said that the request was made within the past 36 hours. “We want to understand what the plan is,” Slotkin said. “None of us like looking at the fencing, the gates, the uniformed presence around the Capitol. We can’t depend on the National Guard for our security.” The news comes after the House decided to cancel its session on Thursday due to a potential security threat. Capitol Police warned on Wednesday of a “possible” plot by an unspecified militia group to attack the building. National Guard members have been deployed at the Capitol since a mob of supporters of President Trump stormed the building in early January, injuring dozens of police officers. The Capitol is currently surrounded by fencing to prevent intrusions. “Decisions about security are made by the security leadership here and we’ll see what that ask is,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) told reporters regarding the request to extend the National Guard presence. “We should have them here as long as they are needed.” Slotkin said that despite the decision to cancel the Thursday House session, she would be working from her office at the Capitol. “I’m not going to let these guys scare me away,” Slotkin said.

  • Trump cabinet member Elaine Chao may have violated ethics law, inspector general says

    Ex-president’s DOJ declined to investigate senior official

  • This Iconic Company Is Closing Dozens of Stores

    Even outposts of the most magical place on Earth can still fall victim to the economic woes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Disney has announced that it will be closing 20 percent of its current Disney Store locations worldwide as the company shifts towards online sales and e-commerce, CNBC reports. Read on to see why your next trip to the mall could be a little less nostalgic, and for more on retailers feeling the pandemic pinch, check out This Beloved Chain Is Closing All Its Stores.The Walt Disney Co.'s announcement specified that 60 of their North American shops out of the 300 Disney Stores globally would be shuttered in the coming months, USA Today reports. However, the company said that its plans would not affect any of the 600 shopping experiences it offers in Disney Parks, store-in-store locations within Target, outlets, or third-party retailers.“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” Stephanie Young, president of consumer products, games, and publishing, said in a statement, via People. "Over the past few years, we've been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected e-commerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises."The company says they have plans to beef up their online offerings on the ShopDisney website, which will include more premium home products, collectibles, and an increase in adult apparel, CNBC reports. They hope to reach a wider audience by expanding beyond the traditional offerings found at brick-and-mortar Disney Stores, which typically focus on children's apparel, games, and toys.While Disney may be one of the biggest players to face COVID-related shutterings, they are far from alone. Read on to see who else is closing up shops, and for a beloved restaurant that's also against the ropes, check out This Popular Pizza Chain Just Filed for Bankruptcy. 1 Paper Source After more than 37 years in business, beloved gift store Paper Source filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Mar. 2. The brand announced that due to losses stemming from the COVID pandemic, it plans to close at least 11 of its 158 stores, according to court documents obtained by Retail Dive.The Chicago-based company’s bankruptcy filing also notes that Paper Source had recently expanded to 161 retail locations after it acquired 27 stores from competitor Papyrus, which filed for bankruptcy in Jan. 2020 and started closing its retail locations the following month. Company sales for 2020 were reported to be $104 million, down more than 30 percent from $153.2 million the year prior. And for more retail news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 Victoria’s Secret L Brands, the parent company of iconic lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret, announced on Feb. 24 that up to 50 of the mall staple's stores would shutter by the end of 2021. Victoria’s Secret had already seen major closures in 2020—in May 2020, it was announced that at least 250 stores would be closing, CNN reported. And for more clothing companies winding down their retail footprint, check out This Iconic Fashion Brand Is Starting to Shut Down Stores. 3 Solstice Sunglasses chain Solstice filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Feb. 18 after a massive hit last year. Sales for the brand, which operates 66 brick-and-mortar stores nationwide, were down more than 50 percent between 2019 and 2020.“We are optimistic about reorganization as we continue to see increasing business in our stores as COVID restrictions are lifted and in the new fashions that our vendors are providing," Solstice CEO Mikey Rosenberg said in a statement. "We are now dedicating ourselves to the necessary changes to our business and the restructure of our obligations for the benefit of our employees, critical suppliers and other stakeholders." And for another company in trouble, check out This Beloved Movie Theater Chain Just Filed for Bankruptcy. 4 L’Occitane Popular beauty and self-care company L’Occitane filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 26, announcing that it would soon be shuttering 23 of its 166 stores in the U.S. as part of its “store footprint optimization plan.”“Over the past year, we have moved aggressively to address COVID-related challenges head-on," L’Occitane North America Managing Director Yann Tanini said in a statement. "We look forward to working collaboratively with our landlords to achieve partnerships that make economic sense in this current retail environment and best position our marquee brand's boutique offering for years to come.” And for more companies pulling out of retail altogether, check out This Iconic Store Is Closing All Its U.S. Locations.

  • Biden called off second Syria strike after last minute warning of woman and children at target site

    Joe Biden called off an airstrike on a second target in Syria at the last minute after intelligence reported the presence of a woman and children at the site. Following 10 days of deliberations, Mr Biden had ordered the Pentagon to proceed with two strikes on targets within Syria on 26 February, in response to the rocket attack against US forces in northern Iraq on 15 February. The president received an urgent warning from an aide just 30 minutes before the bombs were set to fall, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal.

  • Trump's final year in office was the worst for global democracy in a decade and a half, watchdog says

    Less than 20% of the world's population "now lives in a Free country," a new report on global democracy said.

  • New Zealand man charged over threats to Christchurch mosques

    A New Zealand man is facing criminal charges after allegedly posting online threats against two Christchurch mosques that were the sites of a terrorist attack that left 51 people dead. Police on Thursday arrested the 27-year-old man and charged him with threatening to kill. Police Superintendent John Price told reporters the threats were made earlier this week on the website 4chan, which has been used as a forum in the past by white supremacists.

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Luxury carmaker Aston Martin unveiled its first new Formula 1 car in more than 60 years with the help of Tom Brady and Daniel Craig. Take a look at the AMR21.

    Aston Martin's AMR21 will be driven by Germany's Sebastian Vettel and Canada's Lance Stroll in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • New Mexico prison officer facing dismissal for refusing vaccine takes county to court

    Ana Dona County currently has the state’s highest concentration of cases

  • Live stimulus updates: Senate Democrats reach deal to keep weekly unemployment benefit at $300 per week

    Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing for passage before March 14 when unemployment benefits approved under an earlier relief bill expire.

  • Jennifer Aniston reveals the significance behind her '11 11' tattoo

    The actor and her best friend have matching ink.

  • Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe

    The Dallas Police Department allowed an officer to continue patrolling for more than a year while investigating whether he ordered two people to be killed because it didn't want to tip him off, the city's former police chief said. U. Renee Hall, who left the department at the end of 2020, said in a statement posted on Twitter late Thursday that police investigators, in collaboration with the FBI, recommended not placing Officer Bryan Riser on administrative leave after he was identified as a person of interest in 2019. Hall's explanation came hours after Riser, 36, was arrested on two counts of capital murder.

  • The US military is still working on how to keep the president's new helicopter from burning the White House lawn

    A test aircraft left scorch marks on the White House lawn a few years ago, and the military is still trying to figure out how to fix that.