Trump May Hold MAGA Rallies Beginning in May: Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former President Donald Trump is exploring plans to once again hold Make America Great Again rallies as early as May, according to a new report.

Trump aides reportedly told CNN that while the logistics of the rallies have not been nailed down, the former president’s events will largely use many of the same vendors his team used during his 2020 campaign events.

“It will definitely be different in terms of the setup, but we got really good at planning these events in 2020, so we will probably use a lot of those same vendors again,” a source close to Trump reportedly told CNN.

Trump has not held a rally since Joe Biden became president.

The 45th president has previously said that he will travel to Alaska to campaign against Senator Lisa Murskowski (R., Ala.) after she voted to impeach him for “incitement of an insurrection” after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Trump has also indicated that he is “seriously” contemplating a 2024 presidential bid.

Asked by Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this month if he plans to run for president in 2024, Trump responded, “I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously.”

“From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet, it’s a little too soon,” he added.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden’s Protectionist Folly

    When President Joe Biden addresses a joint meeting of Congress tonight, he is likely to call for increased government expenditures to support favored industries in hopes of maintaining a competitive edge over China. Whether or not he uses the term, he will be endorsing “industrial policy,” the use of central planning to reorient the economy in ways desired by government officials. Unfortunately, past efforts to improve the economy by choosing “winners” have often led to the overall economy being the “loser.” Expect the same outcome once again. Proponents of industrial policy have great faith in the government’s ability to achieve useful results when intervening in the economy. Their goals generally fall into one of two categories: maintaining employment in old-line companies or building cutting-edge industries to aid in America’s future success. The sad story of the U.S. steel industry demonstrates the huge downside of the former approach and ought to raise serious doubts as to the feasibility of achieving the latter. Even before the Trump administration’s 2018 imposition of the 25 percent Section 232 import tariff against steel, the United States had the highest steel prices of any major country. This was due largely to more than 200 antidumping/countervailing duty restrictions applied to iron and steel imports from a wide range of countries. Today, steel prices in this country are even higher. SteelBenchmarker, a market-analysis firm, reported the April 12, 2021, price for hot-rolled steel east of the Mississippi as $1,455 per metric ton. That’s 60 percent higher than the world-export price of $911 and even 42 percent higher than the $1,026 price in Western Europe. Import restrictions have made America a high-priced island in an ocean of lower-priced steel. U.S. steel mills serve roughly 80 percent of domestic demand. The other 20 percent is filled by imports, predominantly from Canada, Brazil, and Mexico. China doesn’t rank among the top-ten suppliers. As would be expected in a marketplace for relatively fungible goods, import restrictions cause the price of all steel to rise, not just imported steel. American steel mills benefit from the artificially high prices in the 80 percent of the market they serve. Steel users, though, have to pay that high price on 100 percent of domestic consumption. Because the costs to users are much greater than the benefits to producers, the economy as a whole is worse off. The tariffs diminish America’s overall prosperity and standard of living. In relative terms, it’s as if steel users are forced to pay $10, while steel producers earn only $8. This particular industrial policy burns the other $2 and sends it up in smoke, thus leading to quite a large loss for the overall U.S. economy. There’s more bad news, though. Steel production in the United States is actually a modest-sized business, and it’s not getting any larger. There has been a high degree of tariff protection since the Great Recession, which should have helped to boost the industry. Instead, U.S. steel output has fallen more than 10 percent, from 98.1 MMT in 2007 to 87.8 MMT in 2019. As of 2019, there were 144,000 steel-mill employees. They added $31 billion of value to the economy, which is equivalent to 0.15 percent of GDP. Companies that buy steel and make useful things out of it, however, have a much bigger footprint. They employ 6.7 million workers and produce an economic value-add of $1.1 trillion (5.4 percent of GDP). So steel users employ 46 times as many people and add 35 times as much to GDP vs. steel producers. Which means we have an industrial policy that could hurt 46 workers for every one it might help. Much of the hurt comes from the fact that steel tariffs are a highly effective mechanism for decreasing the international competitiveness of the broader U.S. manufacturing sector. Imported finished goods made with world-price steel often can handily undersell U.S. products. It’s not easy to succeed in manufacturing when the government is going out of its way to raise your costs. Reduced competitiveness is costing jobs. A pre-pandemic February 2020 analysis by economists Lydia Cox (Harvard) and Kadee Russ (UC-Davis) found that Section 232 tariffs may have led to an increase of roughly 1,000 workers in steel mills. However, they cost the jobs of 75,000 people at value-added manufacturers. It’s clear that protectionist industrial policy has not achieved the goal of rejuvenating the steel sector. Are there reasons to think things might work better when it comes to fostering cutting-edge industries? Not really. The current fascination with industrial policy on behalf of semiconductors or artificial intelligence is likely to run headlong into the reality that policymakers really aren’t all that good at predicting the future and making optimal investment decisions. Trying to copy China is unlikely to be a recipe for success. After all, putting aside its flashy, braggadocious claims, there is considerable doubt whether the Chinese Communist Party will be effective with its centrally planned approach. As observed recently by China scholar Jude Blanchette at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, “If the state-led model is as unproductive as many think it is, then China will have wasted a generation’s capital pursuing a dream of centrally planned technological innovation.” Rather than pursuing a misguided national industrial policy, the United States should stick with the approach that has served it well over time. That means maintaining a favorable business climate based on economic freedom, entrepreneurship, open and competitive markets, and the rule of law. It also means fostering an economy that encourages education, research and development, investment, and innovation. And it means avoiding the downside evident with policymakers’ failed intervention in steel. A better idea? Let’s set aside new plans for intervention and focus instead on cleaning up the mess that industrial policy already has created for America.

  • Proportion of London property bought by Hong Kongers quadruples in a year

    The proportion of London homes bought by Hong Kongers has quadrupled since a new visa scheme allowing certain residents of the island to relocate to Britain was announced last July. Property firm Benham and Reeves said Hong Kong buyers now accounted for 4 per cent of London transactions among its clients, up from 1 per cent. The rise intensified since the British National Overseas visa opened for applications in January. The new policy could see 300,000 Hong Kong residents move to Britain in the next five years following increasing interference in the region from mainland China. Marc von Grundherr, of Benham and Reeves, said: "We’ve not only seen a surge in enquiry numbers coming from Hong Kong nationals since the announcement of the BNO visa offer last year, we’ve also seen a number of buyers committing to transactions." Interest in luxury properties in the capital from Hong Kong buyers increased fourfold last year, but Mr Von Grundherr said recent demand was for more average market priced properties. Benham figures showed that Hong Kongers accounted for an estimated 1,900 London property purchases since July 2020, more than double the 800 seen between July 2019 and April 2020. The overall number of London property sales has fallen meaning the Hong Kong nationals' share of the market quadrupled. This comes amid predictions of a "summer frenzy" from overseas buyers once international travel resumes. Cauvery Nanaiah, of the property company Strawberry Star, said there was pent up demand from Asian buyers in particular waiting to view British properties in person. "When overseas travel opens up and in-person viewings can take place, we will see the true extent of where Hong Kong buyers, who are using the new visa route, want to call home," he added. Priorities among Hong Kong buyers in the London market have shifted, with many now looking for a home rather than an investment opportunity. According to London Central Portfolio, an investment consultant, 28 per cent of its active buyers are Hong Kong residents. Two thirds of these are looking to purchase a property in prime central London for their own use. Andrew Weir, of the company, said: "Historically their real estate requirements were focused around investment property with the principal aim of letting. "The change we have witnessed recently is a refocusing of their priorities to purchase properties that could eventually be used for their own personal use." Since July last year, when the BNO visa route was announced, 34 per cent of traffic to the London Central Portfolio website has come from Hong Kong.

  • Report: Biden administration expected to push for ban on menthol cigarettes, 'forever' targeted at Black Americans

    President Joe Biden will propose a ban on menthol cigarettes, which have long been a target of anti-smoking advocates and civil rights groups.

  • Godfather Of Harlem: Season 2

    Godfather of Harlem is an upcoming American crime drama television series that is set to premiere in September 29, 2019 on Epix. The series will be written by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein and star Forest Whitaker, all of whom will act as executive producers alongside Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, and Markuann Smith. Brancato is also expected to act as showrunner.

  • Grassley, Johnson call for removal of housing regulator watchdog

    The Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, which oversees federal watchdogs across government agencies, concluded a three-year investigation and reported its findings to the White House earlier this month.

  • Trump reportedly might run for president again just to get back on TV

    Will former President Donald Trump run for a non-consecutive second term in 2024? He hasn't yet said — but it seems a desire to be the star of every cable news show in America again may be a factor. A report from CNN on Wednesday described Trump's "unconventional" post-presidency life while touching on the million-dollar question of whether he'll launch another bid for the White House in 2024. One source pointed to a reason to think he might: because he really misses the days when he was the lead story on the news every night. "He hates being off the A block," a person close to Trump told CNN, referencing the lead segment on a cable news show. "He's really thinking of running again in 2024 just to get back to that." Trump during a recent Fox News interview said he's "beyond seriously" considering running again in 2024, though he added that it's a "little too soon" to say whether he will. As other Republicans begin to make some early 2024 moves, though, CNN reports some Trump allies are "frustrated" with his noncommittal stance. "It's important to have a field-clearing exercise sooner rather than later if he's going to run," a former senior administration official told CNN, "otherwise some of these other guys are going to start getting momentum." It looks like Trump, though, might soon have more of an opportunity for cable news coverage, even if not during the A block. According to CNN, he's looking to resume his MAGA rallies "as early as May." More stories from theweek.comLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.Biden's big ifThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 election

  • Chicago man had back turned when police shot him

    Newly released video shows that a 22-year-old Chicago man who was fleeing from police had his back turned and appeared to have a gun when an officer fatally shot him. (April 28)

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for claims Biden plans to brainwash kids by paying for preschool

    Greene blasted for being ‘an insane, bitter meathead that is full-blown Q and seditious’

  • Gretchen Whitmer kidnap suspects now charged with ‘weapons of mass destruction’ plot

    A federal grand jury added new charges against the three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, including plans to destroy a bridge

  • China kindergarten: Two children die in stabbing at Beiliu City

    Sixteen people have been wounded and police have arrested a male suspect, state media report.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer ‘heartbroken’ as she is again denied bail

    Alleged sex trafficker claims she is suffering sleep loss and ‘intimidation’ by jail guards

  • Donald Trump believes he would be on Mount Rushmore if he were a Democrat

    The former president says in a new podcast he will hold a rally soon and decide on a 2024 run in November next year

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Bernie Sanders study reveals Americans pay four times more for medicine compared to wealthy countries

    An analysis finds the US paying two to four times more for prescription drugs compared to Canada and France

  • Vandals write ‘white power’ across ‘ancient’ petroglyphs in Utah, photo shows

    Officials said people shouldn’t try to clean or remove the graffiti because it could cause further damage to the site.

  • Fund for aspiring journalists created in honor of KCUR reporter killed in Kansas City

    The fund will honor Aviva Okeson-Haberman’s “tremendous commitment to curiosity, compassion and the truth.”

  • Doug Emhoff asks about vaccine motivation and answers run the gamut

    When the second gentleman asked on Twitter why people were getting vaccinated against COVID-19, he got quite the range of answers.

  • Dr Fauci says rich countries have failed India by focusing on themselves during Covid

    Chief medical adviser says situation is ‘tragic’ and Covaxx not enough

  • Donald Glover Sells Midcentury-Modern Home to YouTuber Markiplier for $4 Million

    The gamer reportedly paid $15,000 over asking price for the La Cañada Flintridge residence

  • ECB's Lagarde sees rapid rebound as vaccinations take off

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The euro zone economy is set for rapid growth in the second half of the year as the deployment of coronavirus vaccines surges and life starts to return to normal, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday. But vaccine supply bottlenecks are expected to ease in the coming months and the key issue will be whether governments can overcome the logistical challenge of distributing the shots as fast as they come in. Some private forecasters are less optimistic but there is broad consensus that 70% of the euro zone's adult population could be fully vaccinated by the end of the summer if logistical hurdles are overcome.